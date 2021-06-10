18 best live wallpapers for Android (2021)

Learn how to use animated wallpapers on your Android mobile, and discover the best ones that you can download.

If you have already tired of static wallpaper images, Why not give them movement with the animated backgrounds?.

Advances in application development have allowed developers to create high quality mobile backgrounds, so let’s see them, but not before reminding you that we also have an article that is updated weekly with the best mobile wallpapers of the moment.

How to use live wallpapers

Before entering fully to see our selection of animated backgrounds for mobile, it is worth remembering how to use these types of customization apps. When using an animated background on Android, we must access the wallpaper selection menu, almost always available through a long press on an empty space on the home screen.

Once inside, there are two types of menus. The first one, first shows the images in a scroll or horizontal list format, with the animated backgrounds at the end, in a separate section. While in other layers of customization, we can find this type of wallpapers along with the rest of the static images. In any case, it will suffice with find the one we want to use, and apply it to the home screen.

Animated wallpapers: the best for your mobile

DiffuseSkylineForest Live WallpaperRainpaperChroomaWaveroPaperland ProMinima Live WallpaperFracta Live WallpaperLines Live WallpaperPixelscapesVortex3D MountainRad WallsWall StParticle Live WallpaperWallowShaderPaper

Now yes, we will see the best live wallpapers for Android which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Among the collection, you can find funds of all kinds. Many of them are free, although others are paid.

Diffuse

Diffuse It is the wallpaper of the image that heads this article, and the one that I have personally been using for several months now.

Take inspiration from Apple Music, by getting the colors of the artwork or image of the audio or video track being played on the device in real time, to generate a Animated wallpaper that is changing color dynamically.

In addition, it has customization options that allow, for example, to show the sound hits through effects on the wallpaper itself.

Skyline

We have already told you on occasion about Skyline, and we even dedicated an article to tell you about this animated wallpaper. It is an app that simulates the animated backgrounds of Google’s Pixel 2, which show actual locations, manually chosen, in a three-dimensional overhead view, with movements and turns depending on the interaction with the screen by the user.

Among its characteristics, we find the following:

The world in 3D thanks to Mapbox: Enter the name or coordinates of the place you want on your screen.Changing scenes: Animation when you unlock the phone or change the screen in the launcher.‘Parallax’ effect: Depth effect when you move the phone.Theme API support: In Android 8.1 and later, the system will change color depending on the main tone of the chosen background image.

Forest Live Wallpaper

If you are looking for a minimalist and relaxing live wallpaper, Forest Live Wallpaper is your best choice. Once activated, it will show the image of a forest that will change throughout the day, depending on the time and the weather.

On the other hand, it is also possible to select the colors manually, in case you want to prevent them from changing as the hours go by. A simple, beautiful, and free background.

Rainpaper

Although Rainpaper is not a live wallpaper app As such, it does bring movements and effects to our home screen. It is a tool that allows us add weather phenomena at the beginning, whatever the wallpaper image we are using.

Unlike many other apps of this type, the effects that Rainpaper shows are of great quality, and they are even configurable so that you can choose the amount of rain, snow or clouds that appear on the home screen.

Among other features, we find the depth effect according to the ‘Parallax’ movement, the possibility of sync effects to weather, or choose the background images from external sources, such as Reddit or Unsplash.

Chrooma Live Wallpaper

One of the great classics in terms of Android live wallpapers it’s Chrooma. It is an app that offers us different patterns based on the Material Design philosophy, with user-customizable color palettes.

The patterns will change their shape every time we return to the home screen –if we activate the corresponding option–, and we can choose from twelve totally different shapes. In addition, the app includes a power saving mode to prevent the wallpaper from consuming excessive battery life.

Wavero

Another totally free animated wallpaper worth trying is Wavero. This Live Wallpaper is based on animations of different patterns in real time, with countless different colors and effects that appear when you touch the screen.

Paperland Pro Live Wallpaper

Paperland is one of those classics that does not go out of style. This animated wallpaper makes us travel to a world of paper, in which the different elements will move, creating a small animated universe on our home screen.

You can choose between twenty three different themes, each one with a totally different theme. In addition, if we wish, the wallpaper will change the style depending on the weather conditions in our location.

Minima Live Wallpaper

As its name indicates, Minima Live Wallpaper is a minimalist live wallpaper, which offers endless shapes and elements in motion, in different colors and styles.

It has more than thirty different themes, all of them created by hand. The “Pro” version, however, offers us more than ninety styles, all of them with movement and depth effects depending on the movement of the device and the user’s interaction with the screen.

Fracta Live Wallpaper

Fracta Live Wallpaper interesting application that carries a polygonal landscape to our home screen, customizable and with movements that offer a most pleasant three-dimensional experience.

In the free variant of Fracta Live Wallpaper, We have 4 different themes to choose from, each with different colors and styles. However, paying for the “Pro” version will unlock 20 more themes, as well as use images stored on the device as the source for the color mosaic.

Lines Live Wallpaper

Dozens of colorful “worms” that move around the home screen of your mobile. Lines Live Wallpaper is a recent app, which has already managed to place itself among the best in its category, thanks to the infinity of customization options it offers that allow you to modify any aspect of the wallpaper.

Pixelscapes Wallpaper

For lovers of Stylish Pixel Art Landscapes, Pixelscapes It is the best app of animated wallpapers that exists in Google Play. It has several predefined landscapes, although there is the possibility of modifying the appearance of some of them. Its creators also ensure that the app has been optimized to work perfectly without affecting battery consumption.

Vortex

Undoubtedly, Vortex is one of the most original animated wallpapers that we have ever tried. Its design is based on particles that flow across the screen, but where its appeal really lies is the fact that, to move from one side to another, Vortex relies on the Google Awareness API, so that the movements refer to the state of the meteorological weather in the location where the user is. Therefore, we will see the particles differently depending on the time, location, time of day and other factors.

3D Mountain Landsacape

A animated background perfect for lovers of minimalist wallpapers.

2D Wallpaper allows have a nice landscape in two dimensions on the home screen, whose colors change over the hours, to show stars at night or sunrise in the morning.

The app is free, and contains a number of predefined styles to choose from. In addition, it offers the option of create our own styles and adding elements such as snow.

Rad Walls

If yours is the 80s aesthetic with retrowave design, Rad Walls is the app you need. Contains a large collection of backgrounds of this type, whose advantage is the low energy consumption since each wallpaper uses a six second video clip and therefore you do not need to generate 3D graphics.

Wall St Stylized Street Maps as Live Wallpapers

If you like your city so much that you even want to have it as your wallpaper, Wall St is the app you should download today. You only need to select the location you want to use as the background, and the app will create a two-dimensional map of different colors –selected by the user–, which will be used as a background image, in motion and with various effects.

Particle Live Wallpaper

Another extremely customizable wallpaper, but that does not neglect the minimalist style is Particle Live Wallpaper. In it, we will see how various particles of the color we choose move randomly throughout the screen, at the speed we want and with the chosen background.

Wallow

Probably one of the more stylish live wallpapers and with better Google Play design.

Wallow is an animated background that sample gradient colors that represent the tones of the sky, and that is changing with the passing of the hours based on the position of the sun and the existing light.

ShaderPaper – Live Wallpaper Designer

The last app in this selection is probably the most comprehensive live wallpaper app out there. ShaderPaper is an app with which to generate your own animated backgrounds, from 120 shaders or predefined templates based on the OpenGL graphics engine, that it will be possible to combine to create unique and totally original animations.

Logically, It is not an app for those who want something simple and easy to use, rather it is a tool aimed at those willing to spend several hours creating their own wallpaper and modifying every detail to the millimeter.

If you prefer static backgrounds, feel free to visit our selection of best wallpapers for Android mobiles.

Related topics: Apps, Wallpapers, Personalization

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow