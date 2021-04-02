18 Best Knot Headbands 2021 – Cute Knotted Headbands

Khadija horton

I don’t know about you, but ever since we’ve been staying at home more in re: the global pandemic, I’ve been experiencing less and less motivation to actually try when it comes to getting dressed. Sweatsuit, bralette, no makeup — I’m all about the low effort life. And on the (rare) occasion that I do feel like gussying up while doing the absolute least, a cute knot headband is the usual move.

There are tonsssss of ’em on the market right now. Knot headbands are — how you say — all the rage ATM, which means you can really have your pick of an endless variety of them, from cute beaded bbs to floral printed and even summer-ready terry cloth ones. But you should really see ’em all for yourself. Scroll through to shop for the best knot headbands that’ll up the ante on any outfit.

this summery one

Pink / Blue / Green Knotted Headband

Lilly Pulitzer amazon.com

Get into it with this> $ 25 floral option from Lily Pulitzer.

this simple one

White PU Twist Headband PRETTYLITTLETHING prettylittlething.us

$ 7.50

No fuss, no frills, a simple white knot headband will level up nearly any outfit.

this pack of three

Ivyu Headbands for Women Head Bands – Knotted Pearl Headband Diademas Para Mujer De Moda Hair Accessories Hairbands for Girls No Slip Fashion Cute Top Knot Headband Gift for Women Green Yellow Blue

Okay, but three cute-colored accessories (with gorge pearl details, btw) for less than $ 13? If you’re looking to really commit to this look, this is a great place to start.

this supes adorbs headband

Heart Studded Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi nordstrom.com

$ 150.00

For those who love whimsical accessories, here’s a heart-adorned headband that’ll brighten up any wardrobe.

this velvet duo

pack of 2 knot headbands in velvet Asos DESIGN us.asos.com

$ 17.50

Um, two gorgeous headbands for under $ 20? SOLD.

this rainbow one

Crochet-knit headband Missoni net-a-porter.com

$ 195.00

Take a styling tip from this image and wear your headband with your beach day look. Not only will it keep your hair out of your face, but you’ll also look supes chic.

this super-saturated one

Knot Headband in Satin

If you love a pop of color, this aquamarine one is a must.

this pool-ready one

Terry Cloth Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi revolve.com

$ 65.00

Terry cloth is a huge trend for summer, so why not grab a headband that’s made up of the fabric of the moment?

this designer one

picturesque printed silk headband Prada farfetch.com

$ 495.00

For all my bougie peeps out there, here’s a bright and happy Prada headband that I’m sure you’ll get a lot of use out of.

this boucle accessory

Genie by Eugenia Kim Halle Headband Genie by Eugenia Kim revolve.com

$ 39.00

This pastel blue headband is just too perfect for spring and summer.

this silky bb

Maryn Champagne Satin Knot Headband Eugenia Kim nordstrom.com

$ 145.00

If you’re a fan of silk hair ties (perks include being easier on your locks), then be sure to pick up this headband to round out your silky hair accessories collection.

this on-trend pick

Tie Dye Pink Headband NAMJOSH shopbop.com

$ 50.00

Get you a tie-dye headband to go with your tie-dye sweatsuit. That’s fashun, baby.

this floral piece

GUCCI X Ken Scott Floral Headband In White Gucci modesens.com

$ 314.00

If you’re down to drop some serious cash on a quality hair accessory, then this is the one.

this gingham one

Meadow Wide Bow Knot Headband Loeffler Randall revolve.com

$ 55.00

I mean, just imagine all the cute summer picnics you could have while wearing this.

this beachy option

Karyn Headband Eugenia Kim shopbop.com

$ 81.00

Stocking up on your vacation wardrobe? This headband featuring a chic coral print is too good to pass up.

this cherry blossom headband

Headband Cleobella revolve.com

$ 38.00

Confirmed: This muted pink headband goes great with gold earrings. Don’t mind me as I jot down this styling tip real quick …

this dreamy one

Garden Ditsy Floral Knotted Silk Headband Kate Spade New York nordstrom.com

$ 50.00

Attention all nap dress stans: Here’s an accessory that goes perfectly with your fave garment.

this beaded one

QTMY Rhinestone Crystal Wide Headbands Knot Turban Fashion Vintage Hairband Elastic Hair Hoops Hair Accessories for Women Girls, Green

An under $ 20 find that looks wayyyy pricier? Yup, add this to cart instantly.

