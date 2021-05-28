18 Best Bourbon Brands to Drink 2021 – Bourbon Brands for Cocktails

John francis

If you’re here reading this, that means your coziest frigid dreams include you + fireplace + tumbler glass in hand, filled with a few ice cubes and something dark and delightful. Newsflash: That something dark and delightful is for sure a delicious bourbon.

When the orange leaves start to fall to the ground (or we just blast the AC to fake it!) And everyone pulls their sweaters out from hibernation, bourbon is * the * ideal beverage to drink. For starters, it has a rich and soothing quality to it that will warm your insides beneath layers of knits. Plus, with notes like vanilla, brown sugar, nutmeg, pear, and apple, bourbon is fully driving the cozy train here.

Since you’re inevitably craving that smooth sensation and a mid-autumn chill right now, peep our list of the 18 best bourbon brands for you to get your warm fix below. And whatever way you prefer to sip on it, just remember to embrace it by streaming folklore.

1

if you want something dark

Saint Liberty Bertie’s Bear Gulch Bourbon Whiskey Saint Liberty reservebar.com

$ 49.00

Named in honor of Prohibition-era bootlegger Bertie Brown, this bottle contains notes of burnt brown sugar, vanilla, and cozy spices — perfect to sip slowly on its own.

two

if you want something sweet

Majesty Bourbon Majesty Reserve Bar

$ 38.00

Smooth and sweet, with hints of caramel, Majesty is ideal to mix in with a couple of ice cubes and drink as is. Also, the name is very regal so why wouldn’t you want to dive in?

3

if you want something full-bodied

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Knob Creek drizly.com

$ 34.99

After aging for nine years, you can really taste the bold flavors (and high alcohol content) of Knob Creek. But it truly tastes the best when combined with fresh mint and a hint of sugar for a classic julep. Derby hat not included, unfortch.



4

if you want something dessert-y

Shadow Ridge Spirits Company Bourbon Whiskey shadow ridge distilleryspirits.com

$ 30.00

You really get a sweet deal here. Not only is the bottle pretty as all hell, but the bourbon is also rounded out with flavors of caramel, toffee, vanilla, and cinnamon. QQ: Can I bake this into a pie too?

5

if you want something refreshing

Saint Cloud Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Saint Cloud caskers.com

$ 119.99

For those nights when you want a cocktail but the idea of ​​any extra steps makes you want to scream. The strong flavors here include peppermint, clove, and cinnamon. I’m very into this.

6

if you want something chic

Black Bourbon Stillhouse totalwine.com

$ 37.49

Allow me to state the obvious: The people over at Stillhouse are on! their! game! with packaging. And they also make a mean black bourbon. This unique variation is aged, then left to “rest and mellow” in roasted coffee beans before it’s bottled. Hmm.

7

if you want something new

Fresh Bourbon First Batch Bottle Fresh squarespace.com

$ 150.00

Be one of the first to taste Fresh Bourbon’s “First Batch” Bourbon Whiskey. Production literally just ended at the beginning of this year, so you’ll be part of a very small group that can say they’ve savored the oak, vanilla, brown sugar, and nutty qualities of this brand new blend.

8

if you want something with a kick

Basil Hayden’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Basil Hayden’s drizly.com

$ 23.99

This guy is a fave among regular bourbon drinkers — and for good reason. It has a spicy, warming finish that tastes unreal served on the rocks or in an old-fashioned.

9

if you want something fahncy

Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey Uncle Nearest totalwine.com

$ 55.99

If you’re the kind of person that trusts anything based on their accolades, then you’re about to be obsessed with this brand. Uncle Nearest recently won Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and after one sip of this smooth whiskey, you’ll understand why.

10

if you want something exclusive

Jefferson’s Very Small Batch Bourbon Jefferson’s drizly.com

$ 39.99

As the name implies, this bourbon is made in super-small batches to guarantee quality, and * chef’s kiss * it lives up to that promise. The blend is a combo of four different Kentucky bourbon whiskeys, which creates a spicy yet sweet and caramel-y flavor. So. Good.

eleven

if you want something balanced

Penelope Bourbon Penelope drizly.com

$ 39.99

Okay, first off, this packaging is très chic and resembles a wine bottle, so we’re already sold. But appearances aside, this bourbon is also just really effing good. Sip it neat or experiment with a Kentucky mule (psst, just add some ginger beer and lime). Either way, you’ll be hooked.

12

if you want something grown up

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Woodford drizly.com

$ 20.79

Want your friends to think you have your shit together? Leave this sleek, sophisticated bottle sitting on top of your bar cart. And offer to pour them a glass too. They’ll dig the smoky flavor and smooth finish.

13

if you want something fruity

Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Angel’s Envy drizly.com

$ 39.99

If you can get your hands on a bottle of this stuff, you’re lucky. Made in small batches, Angel’s Envy is a rare find. But if you do get a chance to taste it, you’ll love its notes of vanilla, maple syrup, ripe fruit, and bitter chocolate.

14

if you want something affordable

Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whiskey Maker’s Mark drizly.com

$ 17.03

No list of bourbons is complete without Maker’s Mark. It’s a barback favorite, and you can’t beat the price point (save that $$$!). Plus, it has an easy finish. Even a bourbon newbie can enjoy it, no prob.

fifteen

if you want something old

Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon Michter’s drizly.com

$ 41.99

Apologize to your wallet rn, because this pick is gonna set you back a few. But we promise its unique flavor is worth the splurge. After aging in a charred white oak barrel for 10 years, this blend emerges tasting creamy, spicy, and, yup, expensive.

16

if you want something unique

Blanton’s Bourbon Blanton’s drizly.com

$ 49.99

Hit your friends with a fun fact when you pull out this bb: Blanton’s was the world’s first single-barrel bourbon. Obviously, that means they’ve had some time to perfect it. In fact, it’s so good on its own that the brand discourages mixing it with anything.

17

if you want something for cocktails

Four Roses Bourbon Four Roses drizly.com

$ 10.31

Looking to chef up some mint juleps or manhattans? Four Roses is perfect for that. This stuff has a mellow, pleasant finish that makes it easy to incorporate into any cocktail your heart desires.

18

if you want something lemon-y

Bulleit Bourbon Bulleit drizly.com

$ 40.00

A classic Kentucky bourbon, Bulleit is smooth and packed with hints of clove, lemon, nutmeg, and brown sugar. Hi, fall, this is your dream drink calling.

Mariah Schlossmann Mariah Schlossmann is the editorial business assistant at Cosmoplitan and is obsessed with all things food, lifestyle, and entertainment. Sarah Weldon Associate Lifestyle Editor Sarah is the associate lifestyle editor at Cosmopolitan where she covers food, home, health, career … basically all the things you love to love – follow her on Instagram.

