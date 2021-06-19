17th-century paintings found in German garbage dump

German police asked for information on the potential owners of two paintings of the 17th century found in the garbage dump of a motorway stop.

A 64 year old man found the oils at halftime near Ohrenbach in central Germany last month, the authorities.

The man handed them over to the police in the western city of Cologne.

An initial evaluation conducted by a art expert concluded that the two framed paintings were original, said the police.

One is a self-portrait of Pietro Belloti which shows the Italian artist smiling and dates to 1665.

The other is a portrait of a child by the 17th century Dutch artist Samuel van Hoogstraten, with unknown date.

