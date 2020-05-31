The Tamaulipas Health Secretariat (SST) reported on May 28 that the official number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased to 1,734.

To date, there are 104 COVID-19 related deaths and 665 recovered.

According to the SST, the deaths correspond to a 47-year-old man residing in Madero, with a history of type 2 diabetes mellitus; a 33-year-old male from Victoria, who suffered from morbid obesity and uncontrolled type 2 diabetes mellitus; and another 37-year-old man from Mante, who was morbidly obese.

Molina Gamboa warned on Monday that COVID-19 infections and deaths will continue to increase if the population does not respect social distancing, if it continues to go out on the street and does not take hygiene measures or respect the obligatory use of mouth masks.

As reported, the SST confirmed the first case of a coronavirus in Tamaulipas on March 16, dealing with a 55-year-old man from Malaysia who works for a transnational company in the port of Tampico. The man has already recovered.

From the beginning, the health authorities have urged the population to stay at home if it is not necessary to go outside, to avoid spikes and cut the transmission of the disease.

For more information about the coronavirus in Tamaulipas, visit www.coronavirus.tamaulipas.gob.mx or call 8343186320 or 8343186321, which have 10 lines available to assist the population.

To date, the reported cases of coronavirus in Tamaulipas are broken down as follows:

Positive Municipality

1734 Recovered

665 deaths

104 XICOTÉNCATL972VICTORIA2091229VALLE HERMOSO920TULA621TAMPICO2751339SOTO THE MARINA100SAN FERNANDO1100SAN CARLOS000RÍO BRAVO53183REYNOSA202498PADILLA2210OCAMPO000NUEVO MORELOS000NUEVO LAREDO1694217MIQUIHUANA000MIGUEL ALEMÁN100MATAMOROS40912837MAINERO000LLERA000JIMÉNEZ000JAUMAVE000HIDALGO000GÓMEZ FARÍAS000GUÉMEZ1321GUSTAVO DÍAZ ORDAZ400GONZÁLEZ320EL MANTE3095CRUILLAS000CIUDAD MADERO2211099CASAS000CAMARGO410BUSTAMANTE000ANTIGUO MORELOS000ALTAMIRA75341ALDAMA842ABASOLO000Total1734665104

