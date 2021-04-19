17,000 ‘likes’ and going up

Cristina Pedroche, in November 2020. (Photo: GETTY)

The presenter Cristina Pedroche has become a trending topic this Monday for a video of the year 2016 in which she spoke about the PP, taxes and health and public education.

“I’m from Vallecas, what do you expect me to vote?”, He began saying in that interview, published in his day by El Mundo and now rescued on Twitter by the user @Josefine_Table.

“It’s that those on the left can’t have flats, you can’t have such … Don’t forgive, I want to earn the money I earn because I think I work for it, but I want my taxes to go to health and public education, so that schools be fucking great and have fucking teachers … so that there are real public things, not for money laundering. Not so that they rob me ”, assured Pedroche.

The presenter finished at that moment: “So I don’t want PP. Sorry, I don’t want it. I don’t like that they rob us all and that we continue to vote for them. It’s like he doesn’t come: ‘In these fours to see what you do now ”.

The video accumulates in 14 hours more than 17,000 ‘likes’ and 5,000 retweets.

Although you can’t see it in the video, Pedroche ended up bluntly: “Yes, dammit, so the people who vote for the PP, it has been shown that there are many people who even steal from them continue to vote, hey, I smelled for them but I don’t like them. That is so, I can tell you in another way, more refined, but I do not like that they rob us all and that we continue to vote for them. As in plan, let’s see what you do in these four years now, nothing has happened. Host, yes that happens ”.

After the publication of a headline of that interview, Pedroche had to clarify: “What I don’t like are the leaders of the PP who have stolen from us. Controversial enough cause me to say …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.