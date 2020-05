New York State reported more than 1,700 deaths from coronavirus in nursing homes, as it faces increasing scrutiny of how it is protecting the most vulnerable population

AP –

At least 4,813 residents with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 They have died in 351 of New York’s 613 geriatric institutions since March 1, according to a list released by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The list, released Monday afternoon, includes confirmed and probable death figures for Sunday night.

The residents of the asylums of seniors they comprise almost a quarter or a fifth of all deaths from coronavirus in the state. But the exact number of residents of asylums who have died of COVID-19 It remains unknown despite the publication of the list, as it does not include deaths in hospitals or details on cases of COVID-19 in private nursing homes.

The data shows that 22 houses of seniors, mostly in the city of NY and on Long Island, they have reported at least 40 deaths and that 64 of those facilities have reported between 20 and 49 deaths.

The Parker Jewish Institute in Queens and the Isabella Geriatric Center – one of the homes of seniors largest in the city of NY with 705 beds — they have reported the highest death rates: 71 and 64, respectively.

Audrey Waters, spokeswoman for the Isabella Geriatric Center, stated last week in an email that “Isabella, like the others asylums of seniors in the city of NYInitially, she had limited access to extensive testing to quickly diagnose our residents and employees. This hampered our ability to identify those who had the virus, but were asymptomatic, despite our efforts to quickly separate those who carry the virus. “

In many cases, the new list reveals far more deaths than previously reported: the Isabella Geriatric Center had 13 deaths from coronavirus by May 1; now reports 21 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 43 other deaths allegedly from the virus. The Ozanam Hall home in Queens now reports 53 deaths, compared to 10 previously.

Army veterans homes have also been affected: the Long Island State Veterans Home has reported 53 deaths, including 48 confirmed by the virus and five likely. The New York State Veterans Home, in Queens, has reported 33 deaths and the New York State Veterans Home, in Westchester, 22.

On March 2, Cuomo promised to make “a special effort” to protect the asylums of seniors. The state ordered the facility to limit visits and visiting hours, and then suspended all visits beginning March 12.