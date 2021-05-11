17 years later! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck return? | AFP

The couple that at the time became one of the favorites of all Hollywood and entertainment was undoubtedly the one made up of the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez next to the actor Ben affleck Both were engaged, however they ended their engagement and it seems that 17 years later they are back together.

For a few weeks that Jennifer Lopez He ended his relationship with ex-baseball player Álex Rodríguez, issuing a statement in which he affirmed that both saw each other as great friends and that they wanted to continue, they were also engaged and although months ago they were postponing their wedding it seems that nothing would materialize.

From the moment the famous celebrity announced his breakup, it was known that some suitors would immediately start haunting him.

Jennifer Lopez, after 17 years, returned the images of the meeting between JLO Ben Affleck, are the Bennifer back? .. !! pic.twitter.com/Rw7b4hOCBv – Dario de la Rosa (@ 1920_77) May 11, 2021

Something that they would not count on is that he would get a little closer to his former partners who today are great friends of the interpreter of “On The Floor“We are talking about her ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ben Aflleck.

For many it was a surprise that some media outlets shared that the actor protagonist of “Batman and superman” Y “Argo“He was the one who would be wiping the tears of the heartbroken singer who apparently his separation with the player seems to have affected him more than expected.

Although he himself admitted on several occasions that he never stopped having contact with JLo, because their breakup was not due to a problem between them but to other issues, both became great friends, so it is known that on several occasions he was visiting the Hollywood star at her home.

A few days ago the Vax Live concert was held where both coincided, both were one of the stars invited to appear at the event, as for Jennifer we enjoyed seeing her as a singer and the actor as one of the guests to mention the why of the importance of vaccines arriving promptly and expeditiously to all countries of the world.

It is said that after the concert they both decided to spend a few days together, it has been on Twitter where a photograph is being shared where they appear in a car that Ben Aflleck is driving while The Diva of the Bronxs he is co-pilot.

It has been this image that is believed to be the main reason why his followers are excited and the one that has made the rumors of their reconciliation after 17 years of their separation more than clear and evident.

Despite this, it is not a reliable proof that they are together again, however, not for that reason their millions of followers are more than excited by the news.

On Twitter they have launched several memes referring to their reconciliation, many are excited about the news, if this is true, some Internet users have commented that if this rumor is true they have some “requests” about the couples they would like to see. They will return among them are:

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Ana de Armas and Edgar Ramírez

Some Internet users assure that if this “reconciliation” is a reality, the nickname of the couple in 2002-2004 will become fashionable again in 2002-2004 “Bennifer” in addition to the song “Jenny From The Block“, a melody in which Affleck appears next to the singer in the official video, without a doubt it was one of the most coveted and beloved couples in show business in those years, surely in a few days they will share the news with the media.