17 Things to Keep Your Cat Busy While You (Try to) Work From Home

Let’s be clear: We love our cats. They are our best friends, a source of comfort in times of stress, hilarious hams when they want attention … but they can also be a pain while we are working from home!

They’re awesome right up until a conference call starts, or we’re working on a deadline. And then all of a sudden, they’re laying across our laptops, biting our ankles or howling for attention. So we went hunting for solutions to occupy them while we’re working, like tunnels, wand toys, cat loungers and trees, and even the old standby, cat nip. Something’s gotta work, right ?!

If you’re in the same boat, shop our picks below. Hopefully we can keep our cats occupied while we’re being productive!