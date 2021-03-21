17 Things The Jetsons Predicted And 58 Years Later Are Part Of Our Life

On September 23, 1962, the first episode of The Jetsons and it was well received by the audience, so much so that by the 1980s it already had two more seasons, bringing together a total of 75 episodes of 20 minutes each.

The plot of the cartoon was very simple, it dealt with the experiences of a community in a futuristic world and that is precisely what this count is about, since in the series we can see some technological inventions that could not even exist in those years. , but instead, today they are part of our daily routine. Here are 17 of these visionary articles.

1. Work from home and video calls

They are an existence and attend to the difficulty that companies have to adapt to new technologies. Currently it is possible to make video calls with any device that has a camera and applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Skype, etc.

2. Apps and classes for training listed

Platforms like YouTube already have sessions designed by sports professionals.

3. Photographic cameras

At the time the series was released, having a camera was an opulence. Today we bring it with us everywhere on the cell phone.

4. Pet treadmill

Currently, the pace of life is very hectic, that is why treadmills have been created so that you do not have to leave the house to walk your pet.

5. Games on the road

Through the internet, nowadays it is possible to bet without the need to be in the same extension.

6. People conveyor belts

Prototypes of these devices have existed since the 1950s, but today they are much more common than it seems.

7. Travel to space

Although there have already been several trips to the mirror, I only neglect to see the projects that Elon Musk has, in which he intends to organize tourist trips off the planet.

8. Tanning beds

Sure, they have existed since the 20s and could be used under medical indication. Then they became popular in the 70s in gyms. Without requisition, nowadays they are still used, but in some countries they have been prohibited due to their contraindications.

9. Cell phones

Its invention dates back to the 1940s and the first was created in the 1970s, but today it is the most widely used electronic device in the world.

10. Classes taught with robots

At present, the classrooms are already equipped with all the technology and although the use of robots is still in experimental stages, I do not miss much to make it true.

11. Smart stopwatch

Today they are considered as laptops and not only do they mark the time, but they also measure vital signs, answer calls and even have a pedometer.

12. Doctor in orientation

In the past, each clan relied on its doctor to attend appointments or have him make a home tourist. Nowadays, it is necessary to send a message to arrange a video call and thus suffer a medical appointment.

13. Food dispensers

Yes, they have been around since the 1960s, but they had a menu that was too small. Today they contain almost any type of food.

14. Electric toothbrush

These were created in the 30s and patented in the 60s. On top of that, they were large and not very dangerous due to the type of battery they used. This invention was popular until the 90’s and they were manufactured to use boeotium voltage.

15. Android vacuum cleaner

At the beginning of the series, vacuum cleaners already existed, but until today autonomous vacuum cleaners have been manufactured.

16. Jet propellant

This technology already exists, but it is not accessible to everyone opportunely at its cost.

17. Android dogs

They even already exist. They are obviously not the same as a good inspector, but they may replace surveillance cameras.

By looking at all these inventions, we can propose that the future is now and that everything that can be imagined is likely to come into being at some point. Let us still remember that some of these things even came to be imagined in distant congruous times.