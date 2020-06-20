By federal entity, the majority of registered cases are concentrated in Mexico City with 41,007 (Photo: . / Daniel Becerril)

Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, General Director of Health Promotion, presented an Epidemic Risk Traffic Light Review for COVID-19 in Mexico.

The general director of Health Promotion showed the qualifications that each of the federal entities in Mexico had, of which 17 will be in orange level and the rest, 15, in red level.

The federal entities at orange traffic light from June 22 to 28 they will be: Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Yucatán, and Zacatecas.

The rest, that will remain at the highest risk level, red: Baja California, Chiapas, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tlaxcala, and Veracruz.

State Epidemic Risk Traffic Light Map, June 22-28 (Photo: SSa)

What activities can be done in the color orange

-Since the tourist activity is one of the great pillars that sustain the economy many entities of the national territory, hotel occupancy and in common areas is allowed at 50% capacity.

-In the restaurants, cafes, hairdressers, aesthetics and barbershops may operate at 50% of its capacity.

-The parks, squares and public spaces are open to the public with half their capacity.

-To do shopping in markets and supermarkets will only be allowed to enter a family member and you should not exceed the 75% of its total capacity.

–Pools, sports centers and massage centers will operate at 50% of their ability and through dating.

–Museums, theaters, cinemas, cultural events, shopping and religious centers may restart activities with the 25% capacity.

-They continue suspended: events massive, nightclubs and professional sports.

Epidemic risk levels (Photo: SSa)

What activities can be done during the red light

-The hotel occupancy at 25% capacity and without common areas.

-Restaurants and cafes only room service, delivery or take away.

–Hairdressers, aesthetics and barbershops may operate at home, for which they must follow the measures established in a health protocol.

-The parks, squares and public spaces are open to 25% of its total capacity.

-As for the markets and supermarkets it is allowed that operate only 50% and they will allow the entrance to a member by family.

-During the red light swimming pools, sports and spa centers must be closed.

–Museums, theaters, cinemas, cultural events, shopping malls, religious centers, mass events, nightclubs and professional sports centers may not operate. during peak coronavirus alertness.

Activities allowed for the orange and red colors of the epidemiological traffic light (Photo: SSa)

The methodology on how the traffic light is built consists of four indicators: Hospital occupation (50%), the trend of the COVID-19 syndrome (20%), which are the suspected cases registered on the Sisver platform, the trend of hospitalized (20%), and positivity to the SARS-Cov virus- 2 (10%).

Percentages represent the weight of the final grade that is given to each state in the country. Hospital occupation occupies half the rating because “it is the capacity of each state to respond to serious cases that are being diagnosed in their states. «

The percentages, according to Cortés Alcalá, indicate whether the factors are ascending, stable, or descending. He explained that within the levels of epidemic risk The principle of maximum caution continues to be respected by giving a higher or wider range to the maximum risk rating and red color: from 2.6 to 4.0.

Activities allowed for the orange and red colors of the epidemiological traffic light (Photo: SSa)

From 1.6 to 2.5 the risk is high and orange; the next one, of medium level and yellow color, has only 0.5 of margin, from 1.1 to 1.5 and, finally, the low level of green color.

« To preserve the principle of maximum caution, only having the four indicators in green is that a state will transit at the lowest risk, at the epidemic risk COVID-19 ”, he indicated last week.

The Health Secretary (SSa) reported this Friday, June 19, that the accumulated contagions by COVID-19 are 170,485. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 20,394 fatalities.

COVID-19 in Mexico: Traffic light, June 22-28, 2020 (Photo: SSa)

There are 23,653 confirmed active cases in the country, which represent the active epidemic in the country. There are 233,137 negative cases, 62,245 suspects, and a total of 465,867 people studied, reported José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology.

By federal entity, the majority of registered cases are concentrated in Mexico City with 41,007, the State of Mexico with 26,721, and Tabasco with 7,817. The three entities with the highest record of accumulated deaths are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Baja California.

The accumulated charge reports that there are 5,030 new cases confirmed in 24 hours: an increase of 3% the previous day.

