Authorities reported that the 17 bodies were recovered

Seventeen police died and 14 others were wounded in an attack by Maoist rebels in eastern La Indiaauthorities reported Sunday.

The attack took place on Saturday afternoon near the village of Elmaguda, n Sukma district, 1,100 kilometers (683 miles) south of Patna, the capital of Bihar state, local police chief Shalbh Sinha reported.

He added that the remains of 17 in the area were recovered on Sunday.

The area is a bulwark of those rebels who have spent more than 40 years fighting against the Indian state.

Insurgents are considered the worst internal threat in the India and they claim to be inspired by the Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Tse-Tung. They demand land and jobs for the region’s impoverished tribal communities.