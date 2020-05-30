Our planet is full of mysteries.

We often face phenomena that are striking for their rarity and for being different from what we are used to.

Here we bring you a series of phenomena that you may not have known until today:

1. Desert roses. They are not really pink, but plaster or barite formations, usually with a lot of sand around them. These “roses” can have up to 10 cm in diameter and they can be really big. The largest bunch of these roses found

2. White rainbow.

This beautiful phenomenon is made up of really small water particles, less than 0.05 mm.

3. The noise of Taos.



In Taos, in the New Mexico region, many residents claim to hear a mysterious, continuous and unexplained noise to this day. The reports began to emerge in the 1990s, and the most curious thing is that, although many confirm that they have heard the noise, some seem to have never heard it.

4. Red rain in Kerala. In 2001, in Kerala, India, the local population was taken by surprise by a reddish rain, which terrified those on the street and ended up dyeing the clothes of those who got wet. However, subsequent studies confirmed that everything happened due to the presence of trentepohlia algae spores in the air.

5. Ice Donuts.

This rare weather phenomenon causes considerable amounts of donut-shaped ice to accumulate. The hole in the middle of the ice is formed by the action of the wind in the first layer of the circle, which is generally weaker and ends up giving way.

6. Ice hole in Antarctica. This gigantic hole located in Antarctica was discovered with the use of robotic equipment in 2017, impressing the scientific community. There has been much discussion about what could have formed it, but scientists have already concluded that it is a phenomenon called “pollinia”, which consists of the formation of an open water area in the middle of fixed ice.

7. Volcanic eruption / storm. One of the most terrifying (and equally impressive) phenomena ever recorded, this eruption occurred in Chile, causing terror in nearby towns. Scientists explained, at that time, that the thunderstorm occurred due to the electrification of dust particles released by the eruption.

8. Underwater waterfall.

This landscape was photographed in Mauritius, and although it looks like an underwater waterfall, it is all just an optical illusion made by nature itself.

9. Pyura chilensis – The “living rock”.

It looks like a stone, but it is a marine animal, which lives mainly in Chile. It has no sensory organs or brain, and is consumed as a spice in several countries, but especially in Chile and Peru.

10. Ijen Volcano.

The Ijen Volcanic Complex is a group of composite volcanoes in the Banyuwangi Regency of East Java, Indonesia.The volcanic complex is located within the Ijen Caldera, which has a diameter of approximately 20 kilometers.

11. Glaciers that “bleed”. For a long time it was a mystery why these glaciers in Antarctica seemed to bleed. Today, however, it is already known that the “fault” lies in the oxidation of the iron contained in the frozen water, which develops a reddish color and causes such a phenomenon.

12. The crooked forest.

This forest, located in Nowe Czarnowo, Poland, has a unique and mysterious characteristic: its trees grow in a totally distorted way. There are around 400 trees, all planted in the mid-1930s, that grow with a 90 degree bend at the base. Scientists believe that trees have become this way due to human action, but they still can’t explain exactly how.

13. Rainbow Mountains in China. Considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, these mountains located in the Zhangye Danxia Geological Park are like works of art made in nature. A true natural painting.

14. Bioluminescent lakes.

These lakes can be extremely beautiful visually, but the truth is that they hide a not so beautiful reality. Those responsible for the shine are Noctiluca scintillans, which naturally do not have this characteristic, but they develop it when they are disturbed by water contamination.

15. The White Rim Trail fissure.

Known as “Black Crack,” this huge natural fissure is found in Canyonlands National Park, Utah, USA. USA Although it formed naturally, miners expanded it in the 1950s. Today, it is one of the most important tourist spots in the park.

16. The “Eye” of the Sahara.

This strange structure is found in the middle of the Sahara desert, and due to its resemblance to an eye, it got its name. Initially, scientists imagined that the formation (which wastes 40 km in diameter) could have been formed by the impact of an asteroid. Later studies, however, pointed out that the Eye of the Sahara was the result of erosion.

17. Mysterious sludge seeping into China.

In 2013, all of a sudden, a mysterious sludge-like substance began to seep through a crack in the middle of a highway in China. There has been much speculation about what the mud could be, but to this day there is still no certainty about its composition. The Chinese government argued that the event occurred due to a leak in an area that was under construction, but the explanation did not convince everyone.

