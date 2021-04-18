17 must-see films by Peter Ustinov

‘One of Our Aircraft Is Missing’

Educated at the Westminster School, Ustinov started in the theater in his teens: at just 17 years old he made his debut at the Players’ Theater, and a year later made his professional debut. During World War II he was an assistant to Lieutenant Colonel David Niven, for whom he wrote the film ‘The Way Ahead’ (1944). At that time he made his debut on the big screen, in the propaganda film ‘One of Our Aircraft Is Missing’ (1942), by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, where he played a young priest (photo).