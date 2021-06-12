17 Marvel Father’s Day Gifts for Dads Who Are Superheroes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. AND! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E !.

Father’s Day will be here faster than Superman can run across the globe. Ok not really, but we are here to help you complete your Father’s Day gifting in record time. Remember: With great gifting power, comes great responsibility!

Some of the things on our list include an Avengers-themed Monopoly game, where you collect heroes to bankrupt your competitors. And a 480-piece Lego kit that turns into a full-head replica of Iron Man’s helmet once you’re done putting it together. And for the dad that tries to convince you he has everything, we suggest getting him a Thor hammer toilet paper holder.

Ready to harness the power of all the Infinity Stones to celebrate this special day? Then shop our must-have Marvel picks below!