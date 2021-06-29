17 Indigenous Clothing Brands – Native American Clothing Brands

courtesy

Colonization has had devastating effects on Indigenous people, and that same concept of taking something that isn’t yours, unfortunately pops up in the fashion industry allll the time. Instead of falling into the trap of buying something cheap and unauthentic, take a minute to learn about and reflect on how that purchase might negatively affect others. There are countless ways to support Indigenous people, one of which is through highlighting Indigenous clothing brands and accessory labels that are rich in tradition and culture.

If you’re non-Indigenous and unsure of whether you should wear certain designs or pieces, talk it over first with the artist and let them know your concerns. You’ve got plenty of other ways to uplift and show your support, like giving these designers, creators, and artists a follow and sharing their incredible work on social media. And if you do shop products from any of the below brands, be sure to tag them in all your pics so your friends will know who made them and then they can show the creators some love, too.

Ahead, 17 Indigenous designers, sustainable fashion lines, and ethical clothing brands that carry everything from jackets and sweatsuit sets to jewelry and makeup bags (be sure to check out a few of our favorite Indigenous-owned beauty products, too).

1

Lesley hampton

Classic Bodysuit Lesley Hampton lesleyhampton.com

CA $ 110.00

Turn to this size-inclusive clothing and accessory brand for everything from formal wear to athleisure, like the versatile bodysuit shown here. Shop consciously through this eponymous line by Anishinaabe designer Lesley Hampton that not only reduces waste through its slow-fashion approach but also donates 10 percent to Matriarch Movement, which aims to amplify Indigenous women’s voices.

two

Lauren Good Day

Elk Ivory Warbonnet Dress Lauren Good Day laurengoodday.com

$ 165.00

For intricate prints and patterns, look to this fashion line by Arikara, Hidatsa, Blackfeet, and Plains Cree artist and designer Lauren Good Day. Truly wearable art, these dresses, shirts, scarves, and more feature original hand-drawn artwork by the award-winning artist.

3

SheNative

Fringe Bucket Bag SheNative shenative.com

$ 295.95

Shop sustainable clothing, leather handbags (like this Elk-skin fringe bucket bag), and accessories from this Indigenous women-led brand founded by Devon Fiddler. As stated on the brand’s website, SheNative has committed to donating two percent to causes that support Indigenous women.

4

Indi city

Mini Medicine Floral // Mermaid Days Indi City indicity.ca

$ 80.00

Indi City cofounders Angel and Alex combine technology with tradition to create this contemporary accessory line that’s 100 percent Indigenous-made for everyone to wear. Pick up a pair of these lightweight acrylic statement earrings and keep your eyes peeled for restocks of the stunning footlong versions, too.

5

B.Yellowtail

Pacific Hoodie – Unisex B.Yellowtail byellowtail.com

$ 188.00

Northern Cheyenne and Crow designer Bethany Yellowtail’s fashion and accessories brand offers everything from graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts (like this unisex hoodie) to skirts, scarves, and dresses. B.Yellowtail also provides a platform for other Indigenous, Native American, and First Nations artists, designers, and creators through the B.Yellowtail Collective. There, you can find handmade jewelry, accessories, and even beauty products.

6

4Kinship

Limited Edition Sweatsuit- Soft Sunsets 4Kinship 4kinship.com

$ 75.00

After years of designing fast-fashion clothing, Amy Denet Deal, Diné (Navajo), switched directions and started a label now called 4Kinship that offers super-cool and unique upcycled pieces, like this sweatsuit. You’ll also find reworked vintage flysuits, tracksuits, and skirts, as well as jewelry created by other Indigenous designers.

7

ThunderVoice Hat Co.

Hat 809 ThunderVoice Hat Co. thundervoicehatco.com

$ 725.00

While we’re on the topic of upcycling, here’s another brand to check out. Founded by Lehi ThunderVoice Eagle, who is Navajo / Totonac, ThunderVoice Hat Co. is a line of reimagined vintage hats that feature details made from old treasures, like reclaimed leather and T-shirts. The hats, which have all been hand-sourced and redesigned, “are a statement of how we can reuse and honor all elements of creation,” as stated on the brand’s website.

8

White Bear Moccasins

Ankle Moccasin with Cuff or Fringe White Bear Moccasins whitebearmoccasins.com

$ 275.00

Collaborate with Shauna White Bear, MHA Nation, to design your own custom pair of White Bear Moccasins. You choose the style you want (like slip-ons, chukkas, or boots), the type of hide and shade you like, and all the finishing details, and Shauna will hand-make your very own pair. These made-to-order moccasins might not ship out overnight, but they’re definitely worth the wait.

9

Warren steven scott

Mixed Ovoids Warren Steven Scott warrenstevenscott.com

$ 70.00

10

Urban Native Era

‘YOU ARE ON NATIVE LAND’ Dad Cap – Black Urban Native Era urbannativeera.com

$ 24.95

Founder and CEO Joey Montoya, who is Lipan Apache, created Urban Native Era to increase the visibility of Indigenous peoples and raise awareness. This clothing line offers socks, hoodies, T-shirts, and hats (like this one, which is the brand’s top seller) printed with slogans such as, “You Are on Native Land.” And yep, non-indigenous people can wear it, too.

eleven

Winston paul

Teal Concho Collection Earrings Winston Paul winstonpaul.co

$ 45.00

Turn to Indigenous-owned and operated brand Winston Paul for handmade jewelry, beautiful skirts, and makeup bags, which you’ll love so much, you’ll want to wear them as handbags. Creator Calandra Etsitty, Diné, combines traditional and contemporary elements in these stunning designs.

Ginew ginewusa.com

$ 595.00

Inspired by their Ojibwe, Oneida, and Mohican heritage, husband and wife duo Erik and Amanda created the Native American denim clothing line Ginew, which they’ve perfectly described on the brand’s website as “Native Americana.” You’ll be obsessed with the denim brand’s impeccable attention to detail, as demonstrated by this unisex coat, lined with Pendleton blanket fabric in symbolic colors and designs.

13

OXDX Clothing

Logo Tee (Women’s Black Tee) OXDX Clothing oxdxclothing.com

$ 20.00

The owner and artist behind OXDX, Jared Yazzie, who is Diné, created this streetwear brand as a way to inform others of Indigenous issues. You can expect to find lots of bold graphic tees in loud colors with even louder messages that support Indigenous peoples and raise awareness.

14

Jamie Gentry Designs

Pearl Bison hide Moccasins Jamie Gentry Designs jamiegentrydesigns.com

$ 120.00

This Indigenous brand has a strong focus on sustainability. Each pair of moccasins created by Jamie Gentry, from the Kwakwaka’wakw Nation, is custom made-to-order with that person in mind. Choose from woven, wrap, fringe, no-fringe, or pucker toe styles with the option of Vibram soles for durability and outdoor use.

fifteen

Makwa Studio

Triangle Beanie Makwa Studio makwastudio.com

$ 56.00

Textile artist and designer Maggie Thompson (Fond du Lac Ojibwe) uses a knitting machine to hand-loom all of the pieces in this knitwear brand, which are inspired by Thompson’s heritage. As soon as the temps start to drop, we think you’ll want to buy one (or more) of each of these wool beanies, cowls, and hoodie-scarves.

16

Molina’s Lakota Beadwork

Peaks on Peaks Molina’s Lakota Beadwork square.site

$ 140.00

Third-generation beader Molina Parker (Oglala Lakota) creates some of the most incredible beadwork designs. From intricate cuffs to beautiful beaded earrings, these pieces of jewelry are ones you’ll keep forever.

17

Decolonial Clothing Co.

Decolonize Crewneck Decolonial Clothing Co. decolonialclothingco.ca

CA $ 49.99

Not only are you shopping ethically and eco-friendly when purchasing clothing items from Decolonial Clothing Co., like this “Decolonize” sweatshirt shown here, but you’re also supporting an Indigenous-owned and -operated business by a Nehiyaw-Anishinaabe family from Treaty 6 and Treaty 4 Territories.

Brooke Shunatona Brooke Shunatona is a contributing writer for Cosmopolitan.com.

