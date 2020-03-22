17 Indian policemen killed in rebel attack

PATNA, India (AP) – Seventeen policemen were killed and 14 others wounded in an attack by Maoist rebels in eastern India, authorities said Sunday.

The attack took place on Saturday afternoon near the village of Elmaguda, n Sukma district, 1,100 kilometers (683 miles) south of Patna, the capital of Bihar state, local police chief Shalbh Sinha reported.

He added that the remains of 17 in the area were recovered on Sunday.

The area is a bulwark of those rebels who have spent more than 40 years fighting against the Indian state.

Insurgents are considered the worst internal threat in India and claim to be inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Tse-Tung. They demand land and jobs for the region’s impoverished tribal communities.