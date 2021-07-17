17 hours without eating, Gabriela Spanic reveals her figure’s secret | Instagram

17 hours of fasting! That is the secret of the beautiful Gabriela Spanic to have an impact figure at 47 years of age. The Venezuelan actress revealed everything for the Hoy Program.

The protagonist of The Usurper He confessed in an interview that not eating food for 17 hours a day is part of his secrets to looking more than spectacular.

Gabriela Spanic confessed that she dines at 7:00 p.m. and it is until 3:00 p.m. the other day that she eats again, leaving friends and strangers surprised.

The beautiful actress revealed that he is not limited in terms of the type of food he consumes and that he gives himself his tastes; However, he assures that what he does limit are the amounts he consumes and he actually eats little.

The beautiful artist added that she also performs a constant physical training and that she drinks a pretty good tea to burn more fat during the day and supplements to have more energy and eliminate toxins.

Red fruits, green tea, matcha, I make a little coconut oil, I make a little spirulina, nopal, a little birdseed to eliminate toxins, chlorophyll that gives me a lot of energy, confessed the famous.

Gaby also pointed out that she takes care of her face and that she has not performed any type of surgery, more if some non-invasive details such as botox and lifting some parts of her face.