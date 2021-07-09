17 foreigners fall for assassination; protests break out in Haiti

PRINCE PORT.

The Haitian police reported yesterday that they arrested 15 Colombians and two Americans related to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, which occurred on Wednesday and for which thousands of Haitians demonstrated demanding justice.

He indicated that 28 hitmen participated in the assassination, eight are fugitives and seven were killed.

Initially, the information indicates that Colombian citizens are retired members of the National Army, ”Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said in a statement.

At a press conference, the Chief of the Haitian Police, León Charles, explained that 15 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian origin were captured after a police operation that began on Wednesday, immediately after the crime.

Photos: . and AP

It was a command of 28 attackers, including 26 Colombians, while we intercepted 15 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian origin. Three Colombians died and eight others are at large, he said.

The first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured during the attack and initially treated at a local hospital and then flown to Miami, where she is treated at the Jackson Memorial, reported several US media who added that her condition is “critical.”

Shops, banks, gas stations and small businesses closed their doors in a city in tension, to which a controversy over the transition of power is added.

We already have the physical authors and we are looking for the intellectual authors ”of the assassination, said Charles.

US HELP

The US State Department, without confirming the arrest of US citizens, announced that it agreed to assist the Haitian police with the investigation.

Several “possible perpetrators” of the crime “took refuge in two buildings” in Port-au-Prince and “are surrounded by the police,” the UN envoy for Haiti, Helen La Lime, told reporters in New York.

He added that the Prime Minister of Haiti, Claude Joseph, will remain in charge of the Caribbean nation for the time remaining to hold elections, scheduled for the end of this year.

The crime further destabilizes the poorest country in America, which was already mired in a political and insecurity crisis, plagued by gangs that among other crimes are dedicated to extortionate kidnappings.

In the midst of the police operations, Haitians protested and demanded to “lynch” the assassins of President Jovenel Moïse.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ