17 excuses that the PP charges can make that do not want to go to Colón on Sunday

Pablo Casado, president of the PP. (Photo: NurPhoto via .)

This Sunday, June 13, there is a sarao in Colón. PP, Vox and Ciudadanos will meet again in the well-known Madrid square against the pardons to the leaders of the ‘procés’.

At first, as often happens when there is a party after a long time without leaving, several leaders of the Popular Party were enthusiastic about the event.

But of course, as the day gets closer the sloth starts to creep in and you start looking for excuses to avoid eating the sunny day that is going to fall in Madrid at noon on a Sunday.

The president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has given a glorious excuse to be absent from Colón: he has said that he will not go for personal reasons and because they are the festivities in Salamanca, his hometown.

Another who will not be either is the president of Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who has indicated that he has a trip “the same Sunday.” He has also said that the president of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, will not attend “for personal reasons.”

In case there are some other leaders of the PP who do not want to attend the event but no excuses occur, here are a few that you can use with total FREEDOM:

1. Oh, I already have plans with other people you don’t know.

two. It is that I had a trip already looked at for a few weeks and I do not have the free cancellation.

3. It’s that it’s very hot and since you have to wear a long shirt and jacket, I don’t feel like it.

Four. Oh, but what was this Sunday? I thought it was the next.

5. The thing is that I took out a sirloin to defrost and I have to eat it before Sunday, otherwise it gets bad.

6. It is that I have hunting.

7. I am hooked on a Netflix series that is very good.

8. What Columbus? Not…

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.