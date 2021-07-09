17 ex-Colombian military men are implicated in the assassination of the president of Haiti

At least 17 former Colombian soldiers are allegedly implicated in the assassination of President of Haiti Jovenel Moise, they reported this friday senior army commanders and the police in Bogota.

Two of them “perished” at the hands of Haitian forces and there are 15 more Colombians who “would have belonged to the national army” and who dissociated themselves between 2018 and 2020, General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the Colombian police, told a press conference .

The President died on Wednesday at the hands of a command made up of 28 people: 26 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian origin, according to Port-au-Prince.

Colombian authorities did not disclose information on the passage of the suspects through the Army or the reasons for their removal.

It is known that two of those involved, Duberney Capador and Germán Alejandro Rivera, traveled on May 6 from Bogotá to Panama and from there to Santo Domingo, where they stayed for four days before taking a flight to Haiti. The other Colombians arrived in the Dominican Republic on June 4 and crossed into Port-au-Prince on the 6th.

The authorities also said they had information on four companies involved in the crime, without giving more details.

Colombia will send an intelligence mission to Haiti to help clarify the assassination, President Iván Duque announced earlier.

Moise, 53, he was shot dead at dawn Wednesday during an assault on the presidential residence. His wife, Martine, was seriously injured.

Taiwan reported on Friday that 11 alleged members of the command that killed Moise broke into its embassy in Port-au-Prince in an attempt to flee, but were detained by police.

Following the assassination, Haiti entered a “state of siege” for 15 days, as ordered by the prime minister.

emb