Some social media users always have the answer.

Has it ever happened to you that you decided to clean your house or were walking down the street and found something, but did not know what it was or what it was for? The following images are of people who happened exactly this, they wanted to find out what they found, so they decided to ask for help from people around the world through social networks.

The portal ‘Bright Side’ He discovered that there are entire online communities that help determine the purpose of unknown things. Here we leave you with the ones that surprised us the most:

1. “When you pull the ring over this, 4 little needles come out. What is this used for? ”

Answer: It is a rare anti-theft device for pocket watches from the late 19th century. When the watch is pulled, the spikes spread, preventing loss and notifying you as well.

2. “I am on vacation in England and I found this in the kitchen cupboard. It looks like it was a hotel in a Victorian style. ”

Answer: A citrus juicer. It is high enough to stand on top of the cup, then you push the fruit into the rounded end and drain directly into the cup.

3. “What are these perfect holes on the beach?”

Answer: They are used to find out the number of clams. Experts count the number of clams in certain places to calculate the average number across the beach.

4. “I just found this thing in my grandmother’s kitchen. Can I make the two metal parts stop touching each other? ”

Answer: It is an egg cutter. You can see it in action here.

5. “Does it look like it’s designed to compress something? Inside the square part, the number 190 is engraved. ”

Answer: I think it’s a candle wick trimmer.

6. “Lightweight, good handling, rough texture, pointed cylindrical tin. I have no idea what it’s for. “

Answer: It is a Güira, which is a very common musical instrument in the Dominican Republic. It is used in conjunction with a wire brush and scratches from side to side along the surface. It is used in salsa and vallenato music.

7. “A few years ago I found this little Swiss brass box. I still have no idea what it’s supposed to be. “

Answer: It is a portable ashtray. The lid has a semicircular support to rest the cigarette.

8. “My house had an old bar when I moved in and there are 2 of these on opposite ends, this one is near a bottle opener. It looks like it could be some kind of weird old bottle opener. The horizontal metal piece moves up and down to lock it in place if you squeeze the 2 ends together. “

Answer: It is only an artifact that serves to hold a towel bar.

9. “This old container that I found in my grandmother’s house is shaped like a pineapple and opens to show a small spoon.”

Answer: It is a miniature salt shaker.

10. “I found it in my basement, it looks like very hard leather.”

Answer: It is the palm of a sailboat. To push needles through heavy material. See how it is used here.

11. “This has 3 blades and what looks like a bottle opener underneath. The handle folds to lock it. What is it for?”

Answer: It is a tool for cutting herbs.

12. “This tool used to be from my grandfather, I have no idea how to use it.”

Answer: It is a hand press. Used in jewelry and watch repair.

13. “What is this crank doing on the wall of my grandmother’s house?”

Answer: It is an ice crusher.

14. “I found this in a thrift store: when you pull the handle, something clicks inside.”

Answer: It is a camera shutter timer. It was placed next to your camera and it was wound, then run in front of the camera and all of you in a family could go out.

15. “I found this in an old phone booth, it has an on / off switch. I thought it was a heater, but it says it’s a hood. ”

Answer: It is (part of) an old fan, made specifically for phone booths.

16. “I found this at a garage sale. The gear counts from 1 to 31 and rotates together with a pointed bolt. ”

Answer: It is an old tachometer. If you press it against the object by rotating it for a minute, the dial will tell you how many revolutions per minute (RPM) the object has.

17. “What are these sticks for?”

Answer: This is a ‘slicker’ for leather. A user on social media commented: “Once, I had an awkward situation with this. Usually when I get my email, I look at what’s inside. I take the package, look at it and remember what I had ordered. The guy from the delivery office had an unpleasant smile on his face, he probably also looked inside the package. ”

Do you have objects that you don’t know what they are for? Leave them in the comments and wait to see if anyone knows what it is for. Share this note to surprise your friends with these curious images.