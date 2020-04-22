         17 books on technology, software and programming that the Genbeta team recommends to read and give away

On the occasion of book day, the editors of Genbeta wanted to recommend books to all those interested in readings on technology, be it about the big companies of all time, or about the new giants of social networks. There is much written about them in great depth, and it never hurts to know what happens in the facilities of companies that make it possible for us to use the Internet or devices the way we do every day.

For our developer audience or interested in programming, we will recommend orinitiation or deepening bras on attractive topics related to the world. Finally, we will also offer some works related to entrepreneurship and business.

Big tech

Brad Stone’s ‘The Everything Store’. In English. A praised work that serves as an unofficial biography of Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, and of the history of the company itself. An ideal work to learn more about Amazon inside, the important people in key decisions and the problems they have faced.

‘The book of Steve Jobs: lights and shadows of a genius’, by Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzel. Here we have an unofficial biography of Steve Jobs which, from my point of view, is better than that of Walter Isaacson. This, despite having talked a lot with Jobs, seemed not to fully understand what the CEO and Apple represented in the industry. A recommended work to know ** the evolution of Jobs since he was an immature young man until he returned to Apple becoming one of the great visionaries of the next decades **.

Ringtone: Exploring the Rise and Fall of Nokia in Mobile Phones, by Yves Doz and Keeley Wilson. I recommend this book as passionate about the history of the fall of Nokia, a fact that after so many years I keep going around as one of the most impressive events in the sector since I follow it. It is analyzed in depth and with internal sources of the time what led to the collapse of a hegemonic company, but what I liked the most about the book is the part that is not usually told about the company, which made it possible to put itself at the highest technological level in a country like Finland against other European giants or the United States. Another recommended in this regard, also in English, is ‘Transforming Nokia’.

Creative Selection: Inside Apple’s Design Process During the Golden Age of Steve Jobs, by Ken Kocienda. Kocienda, a former Apple worker, and the developer and keyboard designer of the first iPhone, tells what it was like to work at Apple in the golden age of Steve Jobs, going through the development of the iPhone or the Safari browser from the point of view of the internal culture. Thus we can know the vital importance of product demonstrations, supervised by Jobs himself or Scott Forstall.

The Innovators, by Walter Isaacson. In this book, by Isaacson, more accurate from our point of view than Jobs’ biography, ** an in-depth analysis of the birth of computing and the establishment of the computer industry that we know today ** is made, with reviews of the lives of prominent characters such as Ada Lovelace, Bill Gates, Alan Turing or Jimmy Wales.

Social networks and digital industry

Billionaires by Accident: The Birth of Facebook. A story of sex, talent, money and betrayal, by Ben Mezrich. It is the work that gave rise to the birth of the great film on Facebook, ‘The social network’, winner of the best adapted script. It tells the story of Facebook since its birth, and how Zuckerberg and the rest of his team were dealing with the various problems that arose. There are more recent works on the company, but this is one of the best.

No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram by Sarah Frier. In English. Great and fast-paced book about the origins of Instagram, the purchase of the company by Facebook and its difficult integration into the empire of Zuckerberg, who began to make decisions so that the success of Instagram did not tarnish that of his social network. Very interesting to know this and to understand the impact of Instagram in the world of the 21st century. At least, before the pandemic. The Spanish translation will be released in May, for those who want to wait.

How We Stop Paying for Music, by Stephen Witt. An essential book on the decline of the traditional model of the music industry, from the success of the CD to the success of the MP3 after the problems of the MP2, going through how their success was in the groups of the scene. Ideally, at one time there will be something as detailed as this about the impact of streaming, which is making the industry grow a lot each year.

‘[Cibermedios](Ramón Salaverría Aliaga) ‘, by Ramón Salaverría Aliaga. A work that despite being from 2005, It is interesting for what it tells about how the Internet affected the Spanish media. A good read to know what they had to go through then, and which can serve to predict in some way

Life 3.0, by Max Tegmar. One of the books recommended by Bill Gates, which reviews how artificial intelligence and its algorithms will impact our near future in areas such as work, justice, crime or war.

Entrepreneurship and work

Jason Fried’s rework. In English. A book that says goodbye to the classic schemes on how the management of a company should be and the organization of work in the digital age, especially in the face of the changing labor paradigm.

Never Stop: Autobiography of the Founder of Nike, by Phil Knight. Another essential reading to know how a company is born, grows and reaches maturity. A book for sports lovers, but also for people interested in improving business and life.

Software and software

‘Free Software for a Free Life’ by Richard M. Stallman. This work by Stallman brings together many of his essays and articles on free software and the GNU project. Among many other things, it is a great read to understand at the hands of one of its main proponents that free software does not have to be free.

‘Modern operating systems’, by Andrew S. Tanenbaum. Tanenbaum has a small hole reserved in the history of computing for having inspired, with its Minix operating system, to Linus Torvalds to create Linux. But also for his manuals on operating systems, a classic in the computer engineering schools of half the world, in which he explains in detail their operation (focusing on Windows and Unix). Another alternative is “Operating systems: Design and implementation”, less updated, but more complete if you want to create your own operating system.

The pragmatic programmer, by Hunt and Thomas. In English. A classic that we recommend again for how it helps programmers to be more efficient in their work and improve their skills.

Code Complete 2 by Steve McConnell. In English. This book became a classic at the time of publication, leading to a second edition being released in 2004. McConnell reviews the best programming techniques to improve our quality developing.

Design Patterns: Elements of Reusable Object-Oriented Software, by Erich Gamma, Richard Helm, Ralph Johnson and John Vlissides. In English. A book that will help to know the patterns of designs, which are the great strangers of recent graduates. Reading it is learning to solve problems in new ways that you would not have imagined without knowing the patterns.

