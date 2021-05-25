17 Bollywood Movies You Need to Watch

IDK about you, but one of the things I miss most since the pandemic started is watching new movies in theaters. And though we might not be rushing to theaters to watch big blockbusters all together anytime soon, the film industry’s been working to make a major comeback since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. And it’s not just Hollywood that’s been hard at work to drop great films for 2021. Bollywood already has a bunch of awesome titles lined up for the year.

From an Ava DuVernay co-produced social commentary thriller to an Abhir Khan Forrest Gump adaptation — these are the Bollywood movies you need to see in 2021.

1 The White Tiger

This Ava DuVernay co-produced movie is based on a New York Times bestseller of the same title. The White Tiger follows Balram (Adarsh ​​Ghourav), a man who comes from poverty and aspires to become a wealthy heir’s chauffeur. And in a Parasite-esque turn of events, with his street smarts and cunning, he winds up on top.

2 Tribhanga

After her estranged writer mother falls into a coma, actress and single mom Anuradha (Kajol) reflects on their strained relationship and the choices she’s made as she deals with a rough patch between her and her own daughter Masha (Mithila Palkar).

3 The Girl on the Train

Like the movie of the same title starring Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train is based on Paula Hawkins’s 2015 novel. Mira (Parineeti Chopra) is a divorcée who, on her daily commute, fantasizes about a couple she sees through the train window. But one day, she sees something shocking happen. Soon, her trauma and personal life unravel.

4 Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Though this film premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2019, this is the first time it’s getting a theatrical release. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi tells the story of Ramprasad’s (Naseeruddin Shah) family as they all gather under one roof to perform the 13-day ritual following his death. And in those 13 days, they have some realizations about their family, themselves, and the lives they’re living.

5 Master

Alcoholic professor John “JD” Durairaj (Joseph Vijay) falls out of favor with his colleagues and the school administration because of his popularity. He then becomes a teacher at a juvenile prison, where he goes head-to-head with Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi) – a vengeful gangster with his own troubled history – who uses the kids to do his bidding and take the fall for crimes.

6 Pagglait

A young woman becomes widowed just five months after her wedding day, and while the death shook her entire family, she’s unable to grieve herself. After finding out she’s the sole beneficiary of her husband’s five million-rupee insurance policy, she goes on a journey to explore her new life. But she makes an unexpected discovery about her late husband.

7 Saina

This movie tells the inspiring true story of professional badminton player Saina Nehwal and how she came to be one of the top players in her sport.

8 Roohi

Two friends are hired to kidnap a bride as part of their village’s tradition. But it all goes wrong when one of them falls in love with their abductee, and the other falls for the spirit that winds up possessing her.

9 Ajeeb Daastaans

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four beautiful short films that look into the unexpected events that expose the cracks in relationships — from a loveless marriage to a story of caste discrimination in the workplace.

10 Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom is a fun ’80s-style spy movie, which actor Akshay Kumar says is inspired by true events. Not a whole lot has been revealed about the film, but it’s set to premiere in April this year.

11 83

This upcoming Indian sports drama is a biopic that tells the story of the country’s incredible cricket team that won the 1983 World Cup.

12 Aadhar

Pharsua (Vineet Kumar Singh) is a villager from Jamua, and he becomes the first in his community to get his Indian resident ID card. But when the village priest tells him that his ID serial number will cause the death of his wife, he sets out to try and change the number. But no one outside of his village will listen to him and hear his concerns.

13 14 Phere

This social-comedy-romance, which premieres on July 9, 2021, talks about love during a time where the caste system still persists. The protagonists in the movie defy the odds by pulling off a plot to fool their families.

14 Tuesdays and Fridays

This musical follows a young couple and their love story, where they’re only allowed to meet on Tuesdays and Fridays. The film is set to premiere on February 19, 2021.

15 Laal Singh Chaddha

This movie is an official remake of Hollywood’s 1994 classic Forrest Gump. It stars longtime Bollywood faves Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and is expected to premiere sometime around Christmas this year.

16 Atrangi Re

This musical drama is about a cross-cultural romance. Sara Ali Khan plays a young woman from Bihar, and co-star Dhanush plays a man from Madurai. Akshay Kumar plays another love interest to complete the love triangle. The movie will follow the three characters through their emotional journey.

17 Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot is a Bollywood horror-comedy-drama starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter as the lead trio. The whole plot to the movie hasn’t been revealed just yet, but it will probably have audiences laugh-crying all the way to the end credits.

