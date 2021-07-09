17 Best Wand Vibrators – Magic Wand-Style Sex Toys

With over 50 years of orgasmic history to brag about, it’s clear why wand vibrators are such a BFD. Thanks in large part to the Hitachi, (which had a memorable cameo in Sex and the City), wands have become a sex toy connoisseur essential. Yes, suction vibes are great and dildos are fun, but the magic of wand vibes lies in their versatility, explains sexologist Megan Stubbs.

It’s also multi-functional. You can put the wand on a pillow and ride it for a DIY version of a rideable toy. Or, if you have a dildo that doesn’t vibrate and you want it to, you can insert the dildo inside yourself and place the wand vibe against the base of the toy so the vibrations carry through it, Stubbs suggests.

And the versatility of a wand isn’t just limited to just solo use either. When you’re with a partner, you can also use the wand on the clitoris or the perineum (the area between the balls and the anus) for added stimulation during oral, anal, or vaginal penetration. Also, hi, you can just use it to massage sore muscles which is a very underrated form of foreplay. Seriously, wands are way more useful than you’d think a foot-long sex toy would be, hence what makes them so * magical. *

From super-strong, full-size wands to tiny playthings to stash in your bag, here’s an editor-approved sampling of some of the best wand vibrators around that you really can’t go wrong with.

1. Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager

Pure Enrichment Peak Wand Massager

Pure Enrichment adameve.com

$ 89.95

With over 150,000 sold, it’s pretty obvious people have a thing for the Pure Enrichment Peak Wand. At 7.5 inches, it’s smaller and lighter than a full-size wand, but with seven powerful vibration settings and the USB rechargeable feature, it offers plenty of pleasure for the price. It’s also 100 percent waterproof and cordless, which means you’ll absolutely be taking it with you into the shower. And the pool. And the bath. And the beach.

2. LELO Medium Smart Wand

When it comes to sex toys, LELO products are the definition of luxurious. Scientifically designed and made from the best materials, they’re kind of a work of art in themselves. If you’re new to wands or sex toys in general, their medium size Smart Wand is a great starter vibe. It’s waterproof, rechargeable, cordless, and cheaper than the larger model while still providing plenty of pleasurable power.

3. Emma Neo App Controlled Wand

Svakom Emma Neo Interactive App Controlled Warming Wand Vibrator

Svakom lovehoney.com

$ 99.99

This app-controlled, rechargeable wand is great on its own, but it also features removable bunny ears for all-over stimulation. Use the wand on various erogenous zones to completely change up your usual routine or just play around with the five different patterns and setting.

4. Couples Joystick Rechargeable Wand



Adam & Eve The JoyStick Rechargeable Wand

Adam and Eve adameve.com

$ 59.95

This slim, bendy, unique wand vibe is unlike any others on this list, but with over 10,000 sold and tons of rave reviews, it has to be included. Not only is it double-ended (so both sides vibrate) but it’s super flexible so you can easily use it on yourself or with a partner. It’s also waterproof, has seven settings, and measures 14.5 inches long, which are reasons enough to add it to your cart.

5. We-Vibe Wand

We-Vibe Wand Vibrator

We-Vibe babeland.com

$ 179.00

This rechargeable wand is also waterproof (impressive considering most classic wands need to be PLUGGED INTO A WALL and thus are absolutely not waterproof) and can be controlled manually or via a remote on their app. This wand also has an ergonomic, slightly offset handle like the iWand that Stubbs likes, which means you can hold it without hand cramps. It has ten vibration modes, lasts up to two hours on a charge, and comes with two attachments — a flutter tip for clitoral stimulation and a penis stroker— so all bodies can enjoy it.

6. LeWand Feel My Power Wand

Le Wand Feel My Power 2021 Special Edition

lewandmassager.com

$ 199.00

LeWand’s rechargeable Feel My Power Wand sticks out here because I give, it’s so effing pretty. Wands typically don’t have a lot going for them in terms of design, but this special model with illustrations by New York-based artist, Jade Purple Brown sets the bar HIGH. There are ten vibration speeds and 20 patterns, and it comes with a travel bag for extra convenience. Also included are a pleasure guide, notecards, a keychain, a bolo tie, and effing NAIL STICKERS – also designed by Jade Purple Brown. It’s legit too fun and cute to not buy.

7. Lovelife Cuddle Mini

Lovelife Cuddle Mini

OhMiBod babeland.com

$ 64.99

Another cute wand (ish) option is the very wallet-friendly Lovelife Cuddle Mini, which comes with seven preset patterns, is rechargeable, and feels amazing pretty much anywhere you want to use it. It’s also smaller than typical wands and dildos — hence the “mini” in the name — and at only 4.84 inches, it features a quiet but surprisingly powerful motor.

8. Magic Wand

Rechargeable Magic Wand

Magic Wand Original lovelifetoys.com

$ 140.00

The wand that started it all! The Hitachi has been a best seller for more than 30 years, so you know it’s the real deal. Made of vinyl and hard plastic, it weighs just a little over three pounds and is about a foot long, and while the original one was corded, the newer version is rechargeable with multiple vibration settings and patterns. (Note: There are only two settings on that one though: strong and STRONG AF.)

Basically, if you’re going to start your wand vibrator journey, you must, MUST try this. It’s a sex-drawer staple.

9. Lovehoney Multispeed Micro Wand Vibrator



Multispeed Micro Wand

Lovehoney lovehoney

$ 22.99

This lil cutie is affordable, teeny, and FUN — but don’t let its size fool anymore. This wand has three different speeds, a flexible neck to reach hard-to-hit spots, and is battery powered (which means no need to pack extra cords or wait for it to charge), aka it has the potential to turn vacay sex, a FWB hookup, or some solo time into a GD EXPERIENCE. The reviews all agree: This wand is a travel must-have.

10. Doxy 3 Extra Powerful Wand

Doxy Number 3 Disco Extra Powerful Travel Massage Wand Vibrator

DOXY lovehoney.com

$ 159.99

Like the name implies, this one boasts extra-powerful settings (which is the entire point of getting a wand, honestly). But it’s also more travel-size and has a nice long cord so you don’t have to choose between essentially packing a power tool and forgoing amazeballs orgasms during your Catskills stay. You * can * have it all!

11. Bodywand Aqua

Bodywand Aqua Massage Wand Vibrator

Bodywand lovehoney.com

$ 84.99

If cords annoy you and you can barely remember to charge your phone, let alone a vibrator, this battery-operated wand is for you. But also! It’s verrry quiet compared to the others, so if you’re living that roomie life, this could be a decent option for you (just resist the urge to stealthily snag the batteries from the living room remote control when you inevitably need more. People WILL have questions).

12. Le Wand Petite Rechargeable Vibrator

Le Wand Petite

Le Wand babeland.com

$ 139.99

While Hitachi actually took its name off the Magic Wand brand a few years back, not everyone is pearl-clutchy about sex toys. In fact, that’s what inspired sex educator Alicia Sinclair (also the brains behind b-Vibe, an anal toy company) to launch her own wand company that fully embraces being sex-positive. Le Wand vibrators come in chic pearlescent colors with rose gold or gray accents (basically making every other vibrator look like an Android to their iPhone) and have 10 vibration speeds and 20 vibration patterns. Plus, some reviewers say the Le Wand is even more powerful than the Hitachi.

13. LELO Large Smart Wand

This larger version of LELO’s luxury wand vibrator might cost a bit more, but enthusiastic reviewers say it’s worth every penny. Yes, they’re way more expensive than standard vibes, but you can just FEEL the difference in every detail. For their take on a vibrating wand, LELO designed their large toy with a slightly curved handle so it’s as ergonomic as possible and you won’t get a hand cramp. It’s also 100 percent waterproof, it charges for two hours of use, and it can be on standby for 90 days. Ninety freakin ‘days!

14. Flutter Wand

Pleasure Works Flutter Wand

Pleasure Works babeland.com

$ 37.99

SW. CUTE. (And so cheap! And so compact!) This little wand’s USB rechargeable, has three intensities, and is waterproof meaning it’s perfect for bath or shower play. But also, those smöl bunny ears are detachable, which lets you switch it up for more or less ~ targeted ~ clit stim depending on what you’re feelin ‘.

15. Lovehoney Classic Plug-In Wand Vibrator

Lovehoney Classic Plug-In Massage Wand Vibrator

Lovehoney lovehoney.com

$ 79.99

A classic for a reason, this Lovehoney vibe offers a lot for the $ 80 price tag, most notably a scrolling control wheel which lets you adjust for infinite vibrational control. This is clutch because most wand vibes either have like, two settings (INTENSE and MORE INTENSE), or pre-set modes, where if you’re looking for a perfect Goldilocks setting, you’re effed. Not so with this plug-in model though. Also, right this way if you’re looking for that “all over, body shaking” orgasm — this wand does the trick.

16. ZALO Confidence Pre-Heating Wand Massager



ZALO Confidence Pre-Heating Wand Massager

If you haven’t yet experienced a heated toy, you’re honestly missing out. Not only does it feel good (like a toasty blanket for your bits), but the heat increases blood flow which increases arousal which makes your orgasms so. much. better. With eight vibration modes — seven basic modes and one “mix” mode — the Confidence pre-heating wand provides something for everyone and looks good while doing it (it also comes in pink). Plus, it’s got a 360-degree bendy, flexible head that comes in beautiful, body-safe silicone.

17. Better Love Special Edition Pixie Wand Massager



Better Love Pixie Wand Massager Special Edition

Better Love ellaparadis.com

$ 76.46

At only 8 inches long, this rechargeable silicone wand is smaller than the standard Hitachi size but still larger than some of the “pocket-size” wands. It’s waterproof, has ten modes, and comes with its own travel case.

Carina Hsieh Sex & Relationships Editor Carina Hsieh lives in NYC with her French Bulldog Bao Bao – follow her on Instagram and Twitter • Candace Bushnell once called her the Samantha Jones of Tinder • She enjoys hanging out in the candle aisle of TJ Maxx and getting lost in Amazon spirals. Julia Pugachevsky Sex and Relationships Editor I’m a Sex and Relationships Editor for Cosmo’s Snapchat Discover, which you should definitely subscribe to :). Rachel Varina Rachel is a full-time freelance writer covering everything from the best vibrators to the best TV shows to watch with your family.

