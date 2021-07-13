17 Best Tubing Masks of 2021

Katie buckleitner

Quick question: Does anyone out there successfully remove all of their waterproof mascara at the end of the day? Because if you’re like me, you’re probably always left with raccoon eyes and some leftover product on your lashes, despite how well you think you washed your face. And for me, I don’t think waterproof length and volume is worth all of the rubbing and scrubbing, especially since tubing masks exist — ie, my very favorite alternative.

Instead of coating your lashes with thick layers of pigment like regular mascaras, tubing mascaras wrap each lash in water-resistant, tube-like polymers (kind of like a little cap that washes off). It sounds weird, but these tubes make your lashes look really good. Not only that, but tubing mascara doesn’t smudge, it gives you major length and volume, it’s long-lasting, and best of all, it’s so easy to remove — just soak a cotton round in warm water and the little tubes will slide right off. Sold yet? I had a feeling, which is why I rounded up the 17 best tubing masks, below.

1

Best Strengthening Tubing Mascara

Velor Lashes Pretty Big Deal Tubing Mascara & Peptide Lash Serum

This three-in-one tubing mascara gives your lashes lift and length, keeps them shiny and healthy thanks to ashwagandha (a plant-based ingredient rich in antioxidants), and strengthens your natural lashes with a peptide complex too. The effect? Lashes that look instantly gorgeous and better with time.

two

Best Lengthening Tubing Mascara

Eyeko Rock Out & Lash Out Lengthen Mascara

Made with a combo of waterproof tubing polymers, thickening powders, carbon-black pigments, and a unique-shaped wand, this award-winning tubing mascara makes even the shortest, tiniest lashes look ultra long and voluminous.

3

Best Inexpensive Tubing Mascara

Essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes! Mask

This may be the least expensive tubing mascara on the list, but that doesn’t mean it’s the least effective. $ 5 bucks and a few swipes later, and this long-lasting, smudge-proof tubing mascara will leave your lashes looking thicker, longer, and more defined (no lash primer required).

4

Best Everyday Tubing Mascara

Glossier Lash Slick

This mascara from Glossier is one of my all-time favorite masks. Item gives lashes natural-looking length and definition (TBH it doesn’t even look like mascara, just really good natural lashes) thanks to tiny tubing fibers and a lightweight, flexible formula.

5

Best Brown Tubing Mascara

Revlon Mega Multiplier Mascara in Plum Brown

If you prefer brown mascara over black mascara, then this option from Revlon is for you. Item makes lashes look super thick and lush, won’t flake or smudge for hours and hours, and because it’s brown and not black, the formula looks especially natural on blondes and redheads who have naturally light lashes.

6

Best Volumizing Tubing Mascara

Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara

This tubing mascara will give you some major Bambi eyelashes. Seriously, you’ll have people wondering if you’re wearing fake lashes. The teeny-tiny bristles grip your lashes for intense volume and length, while the jojoba oil in the formula keeps’ em soft and shiny.

7

Best Cruelty-Free Tubing Mascara

Mirenesse Secret Weapon Super Long 24HR Mascara

Think you can’t get amazing lashes with a cruelty-free formula? This tubing mascara is about to prove you wrong. The dense bristles coat your lashes while also giving you volume, length, and curl. Trust me, this one will leave your lashes looking better than most conventional formulas.

8

Best Tubing Mascara for Short Lashes

EM Cosmetics Pick Me Up Volume + Length Mascara

The spiky, tapered wand on this tubing mascara will take your lashes to new heights — literally. The bristles grip each and every lash (yes, even the teeny-tiny ones) at the root, giving them major length and volume.

9

Best Non-Clumpy Tubing Mascara

Maybelline New York Snapscara Washable Mascara

Prepare to absolutely love this drugstore tubing mascara. Its formula lengthens, todds volume, and separates your lashes without clumping or making them look fake. Think: Your lashes, but wayyyy better.

10

Best Long-Lasting Tubing Mascara

No7 Stay Perfect Long Wear Tubular Mascara Black

If you’re over mascara that doesn’t even last until lunchtime, it’s time to switch to this tubing mascara. Because of the tube-like polymers around each lash, Item legit lasts until you wash it off. The short, tightly packed bristles makes this mascara especially perfect for shorter lashes, since it’s super easy to get close to the root without smudging your lids.

eleven

Best Conditioning Tubing Mascara

DHC Perfect Pro Double Protection Mascara

No need to worry about weak lashes with this tubing mascara, since the formula is loaded with vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps condition and strengthen your lashes. Plus, the wand has tapered bristles, so you’ll be able to coat every single lash (even the bb ones in the corner of your eye).

12

Best Tubing Mascara for Curly Lashes

Surratt Beauty Relevée Mascara

If you’re going for a doe-eyed, va-va-voom look, this tubing mascara is a smart choice. The bristles are thin and short, so you’re able to catch, coat, lift, and curl each lash. To get some extra curl, focus on applying your mascara to the base of your lashes to lift them up.

13

Best Tubing Mascara That Won’t Smudge

Clinique Lash Power Mascara Long-Wearing Formula

One time, halfway through a date, I went to the bathroom and noticed my mask had completely smudged underneath my eyes. Not a cute look, and I definitely could have avoided it if I had used this tubing mascara. The formula doesn’t budge, so it won’t give you raccoon eyes (bless), but it will give you curly and long lashes, thanks to the tapered brush and wavy bristles.

14

Best Budget Tubing Mascara

NYX Professional Makeup Doll Eye Mascara

This tubing mascara really does live up to its name. The fiber polymers extend each lash, making it look like you just popped on false eyelashes. Oh, and it costs less than $ 10, which, TBH, is probably less than the sandwich you bought for lunch. Coat both sides of your lashes with mascara for max volume.

fifteen

Best Water-Resistant Tubing Mascara

Blinc Mascara

With almost 4K reviews on Sephora.com, a lot of people stan this tubing mascara — and for good reason. It’s the OG tubing mascara, and the formula truly works to add both volume and length without smudging or flaking. It’s also water-resistant, ie, just water alone won’t remove it from your lashes. So if you need a good cry, don’t worry about streaking.

16

Best Tubing Mascara for Defined Lashes

MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara

Your new go-to product? This tubing mascara. Not only do the short, dense bristles grip and lift every lash, but they also work to separate and coat ’em. The result? Lashes that are defined but still look natural.

17

Best Lengthening Tubing Mascara

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Million Lashes Excess Mascara

If you’re trying to go all out with your lashes but you don’t feel like getting lash extensions, you need to swipe on this tubing mascara ASAP. The massive brush helps separate and coat your lashes, leaving you with a bold, dramatic look. It’s perfect for a night out (or, like, any time you run into your ex and want to look like a 10).

