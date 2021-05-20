17 Best Throw Blankets to Buy in 2021 – Comfortable and Cute Throw Blankets

Khadija horton

I know you’ve seen it. That random throw blanket that is just so perfectly tossed at the end of a bed, hanging off the arm of a couch, or draping over the back of a chair in every Instagram influencer’s home. Don’t get it twisted: That chic, messy touch is less of an accident and more of an intentional home decor choice — and I, 1,000 percent, need one.

When it comes to shopping for the best throw blanket out there — well, there’s lots to look at. Thankfully, I have the will and stamina to do the research so you won’t have to. I’ve gone ahead and found all the worthy options — from a pretty, under- $ 20 throw that’s still worthy of the ‘Gram to a super soft organic cotton blanket that’s ultimate nap-time goals. Shop them all, below.

1

this cosmos-inspired one

Soleil Throw Blanket Jungalow jungalow.com

$ 99.00

For those who love looking up, here’s a cozy throw featuring beautiful sun medallions all over it.

two

this personalized one

The Alpha Throw: All Smiles-Natural / Beige Baublebar baublebar.com

$ 78.00

Ahem, a custom throw blanket for under $ 100? Hold on while I buy this immediately.

3

A Funky Throw

Tiger Pink Woven Throw Camille Gressier Textiles iamfy.co

$ 199.00

This pink tiger throw is totally fun. If you have a ton of funky decor, it’ll fit right in, or if you have a more understated look, this is the perfect statement accessory. (I also may or may not have bought it the moment I saw it.)

4

This Striped Option

Ocelot Blanket treklightgear treklightgear.com

$ 136.00

Here’s a throw with bold stripes that’s still understated enough to fit in with any decor.

5

this pretty pink one

Lisbon Pink Linen Throw

This peachy throw blanket is the perfect accent piece to your living room area. Plus, at under $ 60, it’s totes affordable.

6

A Chunky Blanket

Super Chunky Knit Throw Pottery Barn Teen pbteen.com

$ 129.00

This one just screams cuddles. I have searched forever for one of these chunky and ~ heavenly ~ knit throws that does. Not. Shed. And finally, here it is.

7

A designer throw

Arrow knitted blanket Off-White farfetch.com

$ 635.00

For all my bougie people, here’s a designer option you’ll want to curl up in every night.

8

A Cable Knit Throw

New York Cotton Braided Cable Knit Throw Made * Here westelm.com

$ 150.00

Imagine wrapping your entire body up in your favorite sweater. That’s what cuddling with this braided cable knit throw feels like.

9

this logo-emblazoned one

GG pattern throw blanket Gucci farfetch.com

$ 1,100.00

If you’re a big Gucci stan, get you this GG one to complete your living room.

10

A Handmade beauty

Gabi Ethiopian Throw Blanket Sabahar 54kibo.com

$ 155.00

Expertly hand-spun and loomed in Ethiopia, this throw is a sure standout in any space.

eleven

A Herringbone Blanket

Zaina Throw Blanket – Herringbone Americanflat amazon.com

$ 17.99

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get that perfectly messy and undone ~ vibe ~. This mint herringbone print from Amazon is less than twenty bucks and is totally chic.

12

A Weighted Throw

Knitted Weighted Blanket, Blue Indigo, 12lb Tranquility walmart.com

$ 99.97

Weighted blankets are all the rage. This one from Tranquility offers options in 12, 15, or 20 lbs. Just imagine all the incredible naps that await you.

13

A woven design

Beachcomber Cotton Throw Serena and Lily serenaandlily.com

$ 108.00

The easiest way to make a mostly neutral palette pop is to add some texture with this fluffy waffle weave.

14

A fluffy Throw

Coastline Plush Throw

Not only does UGG make super comfy boots, they make blankets that offer the same guarantee. So soft, so cuddly, and so pretty, this white blanket is the perf home accessory.

fifteen

A reversible one

Cozy Blanket Coyuchi coyuchi.com

$ 198.00

If you like your fruits and veggies organic, you can also get your blankie the same way, thanks to non-GMO cotton grown in Turkey. Flip this blanket over to the white side for a change in vibe.

16

This made-in-Italy beauty

Fringed Throw Snowe snowehome.com

$ 148.00

Just when you thought cashmere was the softest thing on the planet, Snowe added cuddly lamb’s wool to the mix to create the Beyoncé of blankets.

17

A Luxe throw

Ava Velvet Plush Luxury Throw

This faux fur throw looks $$$$ when it really just cost you $.

