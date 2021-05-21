17 Best Sandals on Amazon – Cute and Stylish Sandals on Amazon

Edward Berthelot

After spending last summer trading in dresses for sweatpants, the world is finally starting to open up and giving us full permission to actually enjoy summer again. (Responsibly, of course.) So, what better way to celebrate and honor the sunny season than with a new pair of sandals? Yep, I’ll come up with any reason to go shopping. I mean, we’ve all been spending most of the past year wearing slippers and fuzzy socks, so your footwear rotation could most definitely use a big-time glow up.

If you’re not sure where to start your shoe search, all I gotta say is head to Amazon and don’t look back. The online retailer has a vast selection of sandals — from name brands to smaller designers — for you to choose from. And a lot of them can show up on your doorstep just two days after you clickity click “Buy” thanks to that * chef’s kiss * Prime shipping. Go on! Feast your eyes on and shop the best sandals on Amazon right now.

1

this nude pair

Cushioned Sandals

It’s official: Platform shower shoes are going to be this summer’s * it * pair. And that $ 25 price tag is veryyy nice to the eyes and my wallet.

two

these lilac gems

Square Toe Two Strap Sandal The Drop amazon.com

$ 49.90

Want to take your sandal sitch to new heights? Between the lilac hue and strappy silhouette, this pair will be perfect for your next date night.

3

this chunky option

Women’s Zerogrand Sandal II Flat 4

these unique flip flops

Rita sandals

May I present to you, flip-flops reimagined … and super squishy! How fun are these?

5

these bold ones

Sport Athletic Sandals ALEADER amazon.com

$ 31.99

I dare you not to smile when looking at this colorful pair rom Aleader.

6

these chic cuties

Marjorie Slides Sam Edelman amazon.com

$ 140.00

Want to embrace your bold streak this summer? All eyes will be on you when you’re strutting in this cutesy style from Sam Edelman.

7

these tie-up beauts

Open Toe Strap Sandals REIKE NEN amazon.com

$ 350.00

Between the tiny open toe and snake-embossed heel, this darling pair from Reike Nen is lit-ter-ally a piece of art.

8

these fab ones

Flip Flops Slides With Kitten Heel wetkiss amazon.com

$ 49.99

Are they flip-flops? Are they heels? Well, they’re kind of both, and I totally dig it.

9

these stylish slip-ons

Braided Quilted Open Slide Sandals LAICIGO amazon.com

$ 34.99

Go ahead, slip on this suuuper cute pair and watch the compliments come pouring in.

10

these bold shoes

Terry Toweling Beach Slides

Dry your feet off with this pair of ultra comfy slides wrapped in super soft towel-like terry fabric.

eleven

these sparkly ones

Open Toe Mules Toga Pulla amazon.com

$ 500.00

Toga Pulla’s slides are extra in the best way possible, thanks to their funky embellishments. * Adds to cart *.

12

these ones that go with every look

Double Buckle Sandals FUNKYMONKEY amazon.com

$ 17.99

Go ahead and add FUNKYMONKEY’s sandals to your cart. (I mean, this pair has over 27,000 positive reviews, a 4.3 / 5 rating on the site, and a “# 1 Best Seller” badge.)

13

these flirty kinds

Monica sandals

Thanks to its lower heel, these strappy sandals from Senso can be easily dressed up or down.

14

these espadrilles

Paz Net Lace Up Espadrilles Castañer amazon.com

$ 160.00

The neutral color scheme of this sandal means it can go with anything.

fifteen

these blast-from-the-past

Jelly Slides PUMA x Fenty amazon.com

$ 72.00

These simple slides from RiRi’s collab with Puma will give your look a whiff of ’90s nostalgia. (BRB, busting out my Tamagotchi and fave LipSmackers balm.)

16

this relaxed style

Yasmine Cage Espadrille Sandal 3.1 Phillip Lim amazon.com

$ 695.00

These 3.1 Phillip Lim sandals have major Y2K vibes and I’m! Here! For! Item! This pair is made with a luxe leather.

17

this dependable pair

Milo Flat Thong Sandals The Drop amazon.com

$ 29.90

Just because you want to buy a simple pair of flip-flops doesn’t mean they have to be basic. The snake pattern def elevates the look.

