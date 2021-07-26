17 Best Lip Scrubs of 2021

Stocksy

K, this might be an unpopular opinion, but unless you’re pairing your favorite balm with a lip scrub, you aren’t doing your chapped, flaky skin any favors. Seriously, a weekly scrub is basically the secret sauce to getting soft, smooth-as-hell lips — and the right formula is a straight-up godsend for anyone who wears lipstick or gloss on the regular. Think of lip scrubs as teeny-tiny exfoliators that buff away dry skin with gentle ingredients like sugar and fruit seeds while also adding plenty of hydration with next-level moisturizers (hiii, coconut oil and shea butter).

So if you’re layering on balms and serums to no avail, it’s officially time to treat your dry lips to a scrub. Ahead, the 17 best formulas of all damn time, including a $ 5 option you can snag at the drugstore, a scrub and balm duo that works like a charm, and so much more.

1

Best Lip Scrub and Brush

KNC Beauty Lip Scrub

Other than the fact that it’s ridiculously cute, my favorite thing about this lip scrub from KNC is that it comes with a convenient little brush to really level up your exfoliation routine. Just squeeze a teeny bit of the hydrating formula (it’s spiked with castor oil and shea butter for the ultimate softness) onto the brush, rub it over your lips in a circular motion, and wipe your skin clean. You’ll be left with smooth, flake-free lips every time you ‘use it.

2

Best Coffee Lip Scrub

Frank Body Original Lip Scrub

Just like the brand’s cult-favorite body scrubs, the hero ingredients in this formula from Frank Body are ground coffee and raw sugar (two super-thorough exfoliators that keep your lips hella smooth). And when combined with moisturizers like macadamia oil and beeswax, you’re left with a lip scrub that gets the job done. Whip out this formula once or twice a week and always follow with lip balm for extra hydration.

3

Best Lip Scrub and Serum

The Lip Bar Pamper Your Pout Lip Care Kit

Lip scrubs and serums are basically a match made in heaven — and this duo from The Lip Bar is definitely no exception. Kick things off by buffing away dry skin with the sugar exfoliator (you’ll want to massage it in circular motions and wipe off any excess product when you’re done) and then add back some moisture with the sweet almond oil serum. I mean, there’s no excuse not to exfoliate your lips when it’s this easy.

4

Best Sugar Lip Scrub

Beauty Bakerie Sugar Lip Scrub

If you’re worried about irritating your lips with a harsh exfoliant, you’ll love the gentle nature of this lip scrub. The formula is loaded with tiny grains of sugar that help smooth and soften your lips without stripping them dry, and it’s even got hydrators like castor oil to add an extra shot of moisture. It comes in four flavors too: peach, peppermint, strawberry, and vanilla.

5

Best On-the-Go Lip Scrub

Kaja Strawberry Rose Balmy Bento Lip Balm + Scrub

NGL, this packaging is beyond genius — especially if you’re trying to bring your lip scrub on the go. Inside the two stackable containers are a gentle lip scrub (it’s made with exfoliating strawberry fruit extract) and a creamy balm (‘sup, grapeseed oil) for quick and effective exfoliating. Try using this one right before you go to bed and you’ll 100 percent wake up with softer lips.

6

Best Gentle Lip Scrub

Dior Dior Addict Lip Sugar Scrub

The best thing about this lip scrub — other than the fact that it’s ridiculously pretty — is how soft and gentle the formula is. Rather than using harsh, super-gritty exfoliants, this one is filled with teeny grains of sugar to scrub away dead skin and dry patches. BTW: You don’t have to rinse this one off — the sugar melts down and leaves your lips soft and glowy.

7

Best Lip Scrub and Lip Balm Duo

Dr. PawPaw Scrub & Nourish Duo Pot

Smooth lips don’t get more convenient than with this lip scrub from Dr. PawPaw. Twist off the top of the pot for a gentle, sugar-based exfoliator, and then unscrew the bottom for a creamy, fragrance-free lip balm. Trust: Your lips will love this exfoliating and hydrating combo.

8

Best Cherry Lip Scrub

Naturopathica Sweet Cherry Polishing Lip Scrub

Remember that cherry lip balm you were obsessed with in high school? Yeah, consider this scrub the 2021 version. It’s loaded with cherry seed (to exfoliate), cherry puree (to hydrate), and hibiscus flower extract (to smooth), there to himeave your lips soft as hell. It’s also a Cosmo 2020 beauty award winner, so you know it’s good.

9

Best Coconut Lip Scrub

Kopari Coconut Lip Scrubby

Lip scrubs can be a liiittle messy, which is why I’m super obsessed with this conveniently packaged option from Kopari. Easy application aside, the formula is spiked with coconut oil to hydrate even the driest of lips while natural exfoliants like volcanic ash and brown sugar gently buff away dead skin.

10

Best Plant-Based Lip Scrub

French Girl Organics Rose Lip Polish

Don’t be fooled by the gentle, Insta-worthy packaging — this lip scrub goes hard on flakes. The ultra-hydrating formula (which is completely plant-based, BTW) buffs away dry skin with granulated sugar while deeply moisturizing it with coconut oil.

eleven

Best Scented Lip Scrub

Milani Keep It Sweet Sugar Lip Scrub

The first thing you’ll notice when you use this lip scrub is how heavenly it smells—it’s sweet without being overpowering. Oh, and the formula’s blend of sugar and hydrating oils doesn’t hurt either.

12

Best Drugstore Lip Scrub

Burt’s Bees Conditioning Lip Scrub With Exfoliating Honey Crystals

Yep, the masterminds behind your favorite drugstore lip balm also make a super-good scrub. Gently rub the formula over dry, flaky lips, and a combination of smoothing beeswax and exfoliating honey crystals will soften your skin fast. Did I mention it’s under $ 10?

13

Best Lip Scrub for Dull Skin

Tarte Cosmetics Pout Prep Maracuja Lip Exfoliant

The hero ingredient in this lil lip scrub is maracuja, a moisturizer that’s loaded with fatty acids and vitamin C that work to smooth and brighten your lips. It’s also got exfoliating sugar and hydrating shea butter, so it’s an actual treat for dry-AF lips.

14

Best Lanolin Lip Scrub

Lano Lemonaid Scrubba-Balm

Got dry, ultra-sensitive lips? Prepare to fall hard and fast for this gentle lip scrub, which is loaded with extra-fine sugar crystals and moisture-locking lanolin that treat and hydrate your lips simultaneously (almost like a balm-scrub hybrid).

fifteen

Best Cheap Lip Scrub

ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub

This drugstore lip scrub is super cheap, but its formula is really impressive. A blend of sugar crystals, maracuja and coconut oils, shea butter, and vitamin E work to exfoliate, smooth, and soften your lips with ease.

16

Best Lipstick-Priming Scrub

ILIA Balmy Nights

If lipstick feels tight, dry, or just a little uncomfy on your skin, try prepping your lips with this super-hydrating scrub (which is infused with shea butter, sunflower seed oil, sesame oil, and volcanic stone). Just dab it over dry lips, wipe it off with a damp towel, and follow with balm and lipstick.

17

Best Skin-Softening Lip Scrub

Sephora Collection Lip Balm & Scrub

This affordable lip scrub is formulated with antioxidant-rich honey extract, which coats dry, dull skin with some much-needed moisture.

