17 Best Contour Kits and Palettes of 2021 for Sculpted Makeup

If you aren’t contouring your face already, WYED ?! I need you to trust me when I say that contouring is basically the secret behind every sculpted jawline and lifted cheekbone you see on IG (k, fine, that and genetics)—And it’s actually way easier than you might think (seriously, just peep our guide to contouring and you’ll see what I mean). Like, why wouldn’t you want to take your look to the next level by adding an extra 60 seconds to your makeup routine? And if finding the right contour palette has turned you off from the whole thing — I get it, there are a lot of ’em out there right now — you’re in luck, because I found the 17 best contour kits for every skin tone and type. There’s something for everyone here (prefer a cream? I gotchu. Rather try a powder? Coming right up), so keep scrolling and prepare to make contouring a staple in your routine.

Best Contour Kit for Beginners

Smashbox Step-By-Step Contour Kit

Overwhelmed by the whole contour thing? This kit is as simple as they come. Inside you’ll find three powders (a bronzer, a highlighter, and a contour powder) that make sculpting your face so easy. Just sweep ’em on with the included brush and you’ll get buildable coverage that blends super nicely. PS, Don’t forget to prep your skin with a good primer before you get started.

Best Cream Contour Kit

Melt Cosmetics The Deep Cream Bronzer and Contour Sculpt Stack

If powders aren’t really your thing, you’ll love how soft and creamy this contour kit is. The five stackable shades leave your skin with a matte finish that’s so far from tight or drying (the formula’s spiked with hydrating castor oil — which, score) and they’re great for contouring, concealing, highlighting, and adding warmth.

Most Versatile Contour Kit

Morphe 8R That’s Rich Complexion Pro Face Palette

For those days when you want to take your makeup to the next level, look towards this contour palette from Morphe. It’s loaded with everything you’ll need for a full face beat (a matte contour, a matte brightening powder, two bronzers, two blushes, and two highlighters) and it comes in five skin-flattering hues (8R, pictured here, is great for deep skin tones).

Best Contour and Highlight Kit

Uoma Beauty High Life Highlighting & Contour Face Palette

Not only do you get a bronzing powder in this kit that’s great for subtle contouring, but you also get two glowy highlighters that look just as pretty on their own as they do layered. Pro tip: This bb is a really excellent travel companion, so don’t forget to throw it in your makeup bag before your next trip.

Best Compact Contour Kit

Jane Iredale GreatShape Contour Kit

If you literally just learned how to contour and don’t know WTF to do with a contour kit that has more than, like, three shades, this compact is for you. Pick one of the three SKUs that best fits your skin tone, and you’ll get a highlighter, blush, and contour that takes all the guesswork out of the process.

Best Contour Kit for Oily Skin

Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit

If your skin turns into an oil slick by the middle of the day, opt for a powder-based contour kit. This one will give you fire cheekbones and keep your oil production at bay without drying out your skin.

Best Budget Contour Kit

Elf Cream Contour Palette

With three sculpting bronzers, this kit makes it super easy to find the perfect contour shade for you. Plus, the super creamy palette blends like a dream — so you don’t have to worry about your contour look being way too obvious. Need another reason to add this palette to your cart? It’s under $ 10. Sold.

Best Stick Contour Kit

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Trio

This stick contour kit is a complete game changer — it comes with three sticks to highlight, conceal, and contour. The cream-to-powder formula glides right on and basically melts into your skin (without leaving behind any streaks). Oh, and you don’t have to worry about it sliding off. Once you blend it in, it stays put all day.

Best Contour Kit for Dry Skin

Make Up For Ever Pro Sculpting Face Palette

Got extra dry skin? Unfortunately, powder-based contours can make that more noticeable, since they’re more likely to settle into fine lines and dry spots. Go for a cream-based contour kit instead, like this one, that moisturizes and sculpts your skin at the same damn time.

Best Contour Kit for Pros

Lorac Cosmetics Pro Conceal / Contour Palette and Brush

When you know your way around a contour kit, two shades sometimes isn’t enough. Enter, this kit from Lorac: There’s eight concealer and contour shades that you can use alone or mix together, along with four cream highlighters that blend right into your skin and instantly level up your look. Plus, it comes with a convenient double-sided makeup brush.

Best Contour Kit for Deep Skin Tones

Black Radiance True Complexion Creme Contour Palette

It’s often hard to find a contour kit for deep skin tones that doesn’t end up looking muddy or ashy. But the shades and undertones in this contour kit strike just the right balance. It defines your cheekbones and jawline without taking any of the light out of your face.

Best Contour Kit for Fair Skin Tones

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo

Sweep this contour kit on your cheeks and you’ll get an instant lit-from-within glow that looks amazing on fair skin tones. The smooth formula blends seamlessly into your skin, and it’s buildable too, so you can go from super natural to extra AF.

Easiest-to-Blend Contour Kit

Dior Backstage Contour Palette

I absolutely hate when you swipe on a contour shade and it doesn’t move. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about that with this contour kit. Not only do the neutral undertones balance everything out — not too gray, not too orange — but it actually sinks into your skin, making it look like you woke up with a perfect jawline.

Best Cruelty-Free Contour Kit

Aesthetica Cosmetics Cream Contour and Highlighting Makeup Kit

Not only is this contour kit good for the environment (the pans are removable and refillable) and the animals (it’s vegan and cruelty-free), but it’ll also look really effing good on your face. The cream-based shades are easily built up and leave your face looking snatched.

Best Pigmented Contour Kit

Nyx Highlight & Contour Pro Palette

No faded hues or ashiness over here—the shades in this contour kit won’t go ghost on you. I’m serious, just layer, blend, mix and match. No matter what, this extremely pigmented cream-based contour will still be on your face by the end of the day.

Best Buildable Contour Kit

MAC Studio Fix Sculpt & Shape Contour Palette

You can build up your contour with this kit without worrying about caking, creasing, pilling, or an uneven texture. It won’t look muddy at all, promise, and the formula looks so natural on, you can rock a contoured look every day of the week.

Best Luxury Contour Kit

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Highlighter & Shader Duet

This luxury highlighter and contour duo is pricy, but it’s legit worth all of your coins. Both formulas slide onto your skin like butter on a hot pan, giving you a subtle glow and sculpt. Tap the highlighter onto your cheekbones and temples, and swipe the contour along your jawline and underneath your cheekbones.

Ruby Buddemeyer Beauty Editor Ruby is the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers beauty across print and digital. Ama Kwarteng Ama Kwarteng was previously the associate beauty editor at Cosmopolitan.

