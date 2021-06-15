17 Best Bikinis for Larger Busts 2021

Khadija horton

Let’s get real: Finding the perfect bikini can be tricky for anyone — but if you’re more ~ ​​endowed ~, the whole experience can be downright frustrating. Well-fitting swimsuits and bikinis for larger busts do exist, though they may be harder to find. The trick here is knowing where to look and shopping for bikini separates (as opposed to sets) so you can choose the right sized top and bottoms for your bod. And if you need help with that, well, you’ve come to the right place. Here is a list of cute bikinis for bigger busts that are actually comfortable, supportive, and stylish.

Whether your aesthetic is classic, trendy, or modest, I’m sure there’s something here for ya. From cool one-shoulder designs and vintage-inspired plunge tops to designer pieces and hyper-affordable gems, shop them all, below!

1

this luxe one

Cassia Embellished Metallic Underwired Bikini ZIMMERMANN net-a-porter.com

$ 275.00

This Zimmermann set is an absolute STUNNER. Not only does it have a glamorous sheen to it, it also comes with a (removable!) Belt that added chic touch.

two

this textured one

Plus Stone Towelling One Shoulder Bikini Top PRETTYLITTLETHING prettylittlething.us

$ 15.00

This one-shoulder bikini top comes in a soft “towelling” fabric. So if you’re into the new textured swimwear trend, go for this bb.

3

this twist top

Sexy Twist Top Good American goodamerican.com

$ 55.00

Now here’s a top that’ll probably never go out of style. And the best part is it can totally moonlight as a cute crop top, too.

4

this sparkly one

Sparkle Rib Better Band Top Good American goodamerican.com

$ 49.00

Good American’s selection of swimwear with extended sizing is just too good – and this sparkly band top is proof.

5

this one-shoulder top

Women’s Halo Bikini Top JADE Swim amazon.com

$ 120.00

Pair this asymmetrical bikini top with your favorite denim shorts, and you’ve got yourself a full summer ‘fit.

6

this ruched one

x Sofia Richie Luisa Top House of Harlow 1960 revolve.com

$ 88.00

The dainty rope detailing on this bikini top is just * chef’s kiss *.

7

this v supportive one

Magnetic Underwire Plunge Bikini Top Elomi nordstrom.com

$ 72.00

If you’re looking for something with major support, for this top from Elomi. It gets bonus points for its super cute wrap design.

8

this white one

The Plunge Bikini Top Summersalt summersalt.com

$ 50.00

A white bikini can be so chic, and Summersalt’s version of the trend is a must-have.

9

this fan-favorite

The Balconette

If you’re dead-set on an underwire bikini top, you’ve gotta try this one by cult-favorite bra brand CUUP.

10

this sparkly blue bb

Plus Baby Blue Strappy Back Glitter Bikini Top PRETTYLITTLETHING prettylittlething.us

$ 20.00

Nope, you don’t have to drop major $$$ on a killer bikini. Presenting exhibit A.

eleven

this versatile one

XENA Pascolo – Halter Bikini Top Sommer Swim sommerswim.com

$ 89.00

The upside-down bikini trend isn’t going anywhere soon — probably because of the numerous ways you can wear it. Sport it upside-down (like the model shown here), crisscrossed as a halter top, or tied in a strapless style.

12

this brown one

Drinks and Tans Smocked 2 Piece Bikini – Chocolate Fashion Nova fashionnova.com

$ 34.99

A chocolate brown bikini would look so good against your glowing skin this summer. Trust.

13

this ruffled one

Women Neon Yellow Two Piece Swimsuit Tempt Me amazon.com

$ 28.99

Looking for a bikini with modest coverage or just looking to switch things up a bit? This ruffled, off-the-shoulder option is a super cute contender.

14

this little black bikini

Women’s 2 Piece Plus Size High Waisted Swimsuit

Everyone needs a classic black bikini in their arsenal. And this high-waisted one is a must.

fifteen

this halter

Retro 50s Plaid Pattern Polka Dot Halter Balasami amazon.com

$ 25.99

The subtle ruched detailing on this halter bikini top makes it that much cuter.

16

this reversible one

Reversible Scalloped Bikini Top MARYSIA net-a-porter.com

$ 188.94

Attention: This. Top. Is. Reversible !!! That’s Basically two tops in one.

17

this striped one

The Busty Bralette – Print Lively wearlively.com

$ 45.00

Big cabana vibes with this one!

