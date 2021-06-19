16GB of RAM and Ryzen 7: Amazon leaves this gaming laptop at a bargain price, for € 799 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Looking for a new laptop to become the best gaming station possible? There are many options on the market, but we know that price is an important factor when you are looking for new equipment. If you find yourself in this situation, The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 that is available right now on Amazon is a great option thanks to its balance between price and technical characteristics.

You will have a powerful processor ideal to work with different types of software with good performance. The RAM memory will give you support to survive the hundreds of tabs in Chrome. And the Nvidia graphics card will let you enjoy powerful picture quality when you start playing games. For only 799 euros, and with all the advantages of buying it on Amazon, it is an ideal purchase.

The processor is the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, a chip that has stood out in a special way for being located in what would be the high-end of its generation, always within what are the limitations of a laptop, but with great performance when executing software. It brings a lot of solvency, and not only will you be able to run games without problems, but you can ask it to work with Photoshop or edit video. The RAM that accompanies the processor is a 16 GB unit. It is not so relevant considering that it is one of the easiest elements to improve for the future, but it does offer a good starting point.

The graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce GTX1650 with a 4GB dedicated VRAM memory for video only. Without boasting of being the best on the market, something logical because these units have prohibitive prices in many cases, it is a graphics card that allows us to run powerful video games without any problem.

These games will have to be stored in a 512GB SSD memory which acts as main memory, and with which we should not have any problem installing the operating system, necessary software and some games. By the way, this PC comes without an operating system, although you can install it yourself in a few minutes.

In addition to the above, the screen of this laptop is 15.6 inch and responds with good quality thanks to the resolution Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Yet the IPS technology that gives us a good balance between speed to play and image quality to watch series or to work.

With a price of 799 euros on amazon It is an ideal purchase for those looking for a balanced laptop with which to work, study, and of course, play.

