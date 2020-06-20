The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Saturday that during the last 24 hours 16 deaths and 1,634 new positive cases for coronavirus were registered. With this data, the total number of infected in the whole country amounts to 41,204 and the fatal victims number 992.

Of the total of these cases, 1,046 (2.5%) are imported, 15,528 (37.7%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 17,095 (41.5%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation .

Since the last report issued, 12 new deaths were recorded. 8 men, four of 93, 84, 79 and 61, residents in the province of Buenos Aires; four of 87, 78, 50 and 55 years, of the Federal Capital; and four women, two 91 and 88 years old, from the province of Buenos Aires; and two of 92 and 49 years, from the city.

Two new deaths were reported this morning. Both men: one of 70 years, from Chaco; and one of 93 years, from the city of Buenos Aires.

Of the 1,634 infections reported, 1,103 are from the province of Buenos Aires, 512 from the city of Buenos Aires, 24 from Chaco, 20 from Córdoba, 19 from Río Negro, 19 from Entre Ríos, 9 from Neuquén, 6 from Santa Fe, 5 from Mendoza, 3 from Chubut, 2 from Corrientes, 2 from Formosa.

The province of Buenos Aires became the district with the most cases in the country with 18,583 infections against the 18,300 registered in the City. This has not happened since May 11. From that date until today, the city of Buenos Aires topped the list.

Although last night the number of deaths amounted to 979, from the Ministry of Health they clarified that a 52-year-old man, resident in the City, previously notified, « It was mistakenly uploaded to the National Health Surveillance System (SNVS). »

During the day on Friday 8,625 new samples were made and since the start of the outbreak, 273,229 diagnostic tests were carried out for this disease, which is equivalent to 6,021.3 samples per million inhabitants. The number of cases discarded until yesterday is 186,233 (by laboratory and by clinical / epidemiological criteria).

The virus case fatality rate is around 2.5 percent and a mortality rate of 21.5% people per million inhabitants. The average age of deceased persons is 74 years.

23 provinces are affected with COVID-19 cases. Catamarca remains the only place in Argentina that did not confirm any case. Santiago del Estero, La Rioja, Santa Cruz, San Luis and Tierra del Fuego, meanwhile, they did not present patients in the last 15 days.

The main age groups affected by the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years of age, the average age being 36 years. To the date, the total number of discharges is 12,206 people.

The Secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, specified that « There are no records of new areas of community transmission. » Transmission continues in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area, the Chaco cities of Resistencia, Barranquera, Fontana and Vilelas; the Rio Negro cities of General Roca, Cipoletti and Bariloche, the Chubut city of Trelew and Córdoba capital.

« Many people are obviously tired of staying at home. Countries are eager to reopen their society and economy. But the virus continues to spread with speed, it is still deadly and many people are still vulnerable« Expressed the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a virtual press conference.

In the world, 8,687,231 people were infected by COVID-19. Of the total, 460,530 patients died and 4,271,164 managed to recover.