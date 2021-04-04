$ 161M Ethereum Options Expiration Leans Bulls As ETH Trades $ 2K To Support

Compartir

Ethereum price recently made a strong move above $ 2,000 and derivatives data suggests that bulls are preparing to push ETH price higher.

With no short-term solution in sight for the network’s rising fees, some investors fear that the price of Ether (ETH) may face a correction. Proposal EIP-1559 is set to be combined with the impending London update, and this will change the gas rate structure, but traders must deal with high rates until then.

The flexible block size proposal points to a more predictable rate pricing model, but this update is scheduled for July, which means that, in the short term, Ether could be subject to price pressure. Added to this, miners have expressed concern as the new proposal aims to burn part of the tariffs to create shortages, reducing their income by up to 50%.

To prepare for negative events, professional traders generally buy protective put options without reducing their positions, especially those that cultivate and bet with high returns. Although these are generally expensive for longer-term periods, trading is also offered on a weekly or bi-weekly basis on some exchanges.

Put-to-call ratio favors bears, but there’s more

Unlike futures contracts, options are divided into two segments. Call options allow the buyer to purchase Ether at a fixed price on the expiration date. Generally speaking, these are used in neutral arbitrage trading or bullish strategies.

Meanwhile, put options are commonly used as protection against negative price movements.

To understand how these competing forces balance, you must compare the call and put options at each expiration (exercise) price.

For those unfamiliar with options strategies, Cointelegraph recently explained how to minimize losses despite holding a bullish position.

Ether open interest with aggregate maturity on April 9. Source: Bybt

The data above shows that the Ether expiration on April 9 has 77,800 Ether contracts, worth $ 161 million at the current level of $ 2,070. Meanwhile, the call-put ratio favors the most bearish put options by 11%, dominating strikes below $ 1,850. Meanwhile, bullish call options have packed the scene above $ 1,900.

Despite the imbalance, the net impact is leaning to the upside

Options markets are an all-or-nothing game, which means they have value or become worthless if they trade above the strike price of the call option, or the opposite for put option holders.

Therefore, by excluding neutral to bearish put options 25% below the current price of $ 2,070 and call options above $ 2,480, it is easier to estimate the potential impact of next Friday’s expiration. Incentives to pump or lower the price by more than 25% become less likely, as the potential gains will rarely exceed the cost.

This selection attracts 33,000 call options of $ 1,200 to $ 2,480 strikes, currently worth $ 68 million. Meanwhile, the most bearish put options up to $ 1,580, amounting to 18,100 Ether contracts worth $ 37 million. Therefore, buyers have a slight advantage for the expiration of April 9.

The balance between the call and put options initially showed a buy-sell relationship that favors the more bearish put options. However, by excluding put options 25% below current price, the net result clearly favors the bulls. This reinforces the view that the April 9 expiration should not be considered bearish.

The opinions expressed here are solely those of the Authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.