Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Mexico’s representative to the UN, pointed out that there are possibilities that as of Monday, April 20, the Mexican initiative will be adopted as a resolution of the General Assembly.

Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez, Mexico’s representative to the United Nations (UN), announced that 161 of the 193 member countries of the organization support the proposal what did the president do Andrés Manuel López Obrador for avoid hoarding, speculation, and more expensive inputs that are required to contain this coronavirus pandemic.

Through a video call that was linked to the screen of the National Palace, Juan Ramón de la Fuente explained that on March 26, during a teleconference with the G20, the federal president stated that the UN should intervene to prevent the inputs that They already exist and those that will come soon (vaccines and treatments) were a reason to profit from the pandemic for those who want the benefits to reach a few.

“Once you made that statement in late March, Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard and I talked. We set about giving shape to his proposal in what could be a resolution for the UN General Assembly to adopt, ”he said.

It may interest you: This is the UN humanitarian plan to combat Covid-19

He explained that he sent a note to the 193 member countries of the organization in which it was made clear that Mexico is proposing a resolution for the General Assembly supported by the initiative that López Obrador presented during the virtual meeting of the G20.

“We basically explain what are the main elements of the initiative, I underline the most important in which it indicates that it urges all member states to immediately prevent speculation and all those provisions that hide or limit access to the products necessary to contend with this pandemic, “he said.

“We send the note the first days of April and we started to work by virtual and telephone with each of the UN member states and what we found was that enthusiasm for the proposal grew. We were convincing some skeptics, we made small modifications to try to give space to the concerns that some countries were presenting to us ”, he added.

It may interest you: AMLO criticizes the UN because “it has taken time” to guarantee fair prices and the non-hoarding of equipment | Find out

Juan Ramón de la Fuente specified that countries have not only supported the Mexican initiative, but have also co-sponsored itthat is, they have made it theirs. There are co-sponsorships of nations from all regions of the world: Latin America, Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, European Union.

As of last night, there were 159 countries as co-sponsors, but on Friday morning, two more joined, that is, a total of 161 countries that support the initiative.

In the resolution, indicated de la Fuente, it is recognized that the poor and vulnerable are the most affected; that he equitable access to products is a global priority; and that the pandemic calls for a unity-based response, solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation.

It may interest you: We are not winning the war against the new virus: UN

“We reaffirm the fundamental role of the UN system in coordinating this global response. But for this to happen, there must be an agreement from the General Assembly and that is exactly what we are at, ”he said.

“The idea is: We call for and ask for rapid expansion of medical supply chains, current and new. We have already brought up the issue of vaccines and new medicines because we think that these will be fundamental for the resolution of the pandemic, ”he said.

“We call on member states to take immediate measures so that within their legal frameworks they avoid speculation, improper storage that hinders access to medicines, vaccines, protective equipment, etc. And we send the UN secretary to coordinate and take the necessary actions, “he added.

It may interest you: Before the UN, Mexico asks to avoid hoarding supplies against coronavirus

What is proceeding now, said Juan Ramón de la Fuente, is that the Mexican proposal, which is co-sponsored by 161 countries, submit to what is known as “a procedure of silence”, that is, 72 hours will be given in case any of the 193 UN countries wants to say something or opposes it.

“This term began to run on Wednesday afternoon and will expire next Monday at 5 in the afternoon. However, all the signs that I perceive and given the great acceptance that the Mexican proposal has had, I do see the near horizon. I think that the proposal that you put forward in the G20 is with all the possibilities so that from Monday it will be adopted as a resolution of the General Assembly, ”he said.

Juan Ramón de la Fuente affirmed that this fact should be a source of great satisfaction for all Mexicans.

It may interest you: Response to Covid-19 must not violate human rights: UN | Video

“That you can see that Mexico weighs in on the international concert. The proposal has had a wide acceptance, practically all over the world and they have made it their own and I think it is a way in which the moral authority and prestige of the government is once again evident with the support received, ”he concluded.