1,600 hp to fly in a straight line

The Bugatti Chiron is already part of automobile history. The current supercar of the Molsheim firm is already ending its life cycle and that means that we have been able to see all kinds of derivatives since its launch in 2016. A couple of years ago we saw the Super Sport 300+, which was trying to find its maximum speed and was staying close to 500 km / h. Now comes the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport to maintain that premise of speed, but without giving up the brand’s characteristic luxury.

Its design also responds to those aerodynamic requirements to favor speed. That means the rear extends 25 cm more and receives a new design to reduce air resistance. In addition to this “long tail”, it can also be distinguished by the exhaust pipes aligned vertically. The same goes for that optimized front end that features eye-catching circular air intakes that pay homage to the Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport.

Everything is arranged so that at speeds above 420 km / h, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport offers “sufficient downforce along with minimal drag.” The new aluminum rims with a five Y-spoke design. Optionally available are the magnesium ones seen on the Chiron Pur Sport and are even lighter. The interior wants to combine timeless elegance and comfort, always with noble materials such as leather, polished aluminum or carbon fiber.

Another point that has been revised in this example is the W16 mechanics with four turbos and 8.0 liters of capacity. Increase its power up to 1,600 hp and 1,600 Nm of torque (100 hp more than other versions) and achieves this while reducing the weight of the vehicle by 23 kg. The mechanics receive modifications in the turbochargers, the oil pump or the cylinder head; while increasing maximum revolutions up to 7,100 rpm (before 6,800 rpm).

That makes the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport have very outstanding performance. They jump directly from 0 to 100 km / h to say that it is capable of going from 0 to 200 km / h in 5.8 seconds and from 0 to 300 km / h in 12.1 seconds. In the 0 to 400 km / h it is up to 7% faster than a conventional Chiron and the seventh gear of its dual-clutch transmission has been lengthened. In this way, the maximum speed stays at 440 km / h, which is the same figure that the Super Sport 300+ that were sold were limited to.

At the chassis level, they improve the steering systems and shock absorbers. It should be noted that the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires have been more than tested and are the only ones that could withstand the 500 km / h with integrity. The user will be able to choose between the driving modes EB, Handling, Autobahn and Top Speed. The first units of the Chiron Super Sport are scheduled for 2022 and its production is limited to 30 units. Each will have a price of 3.2 million euros (without taxation).

