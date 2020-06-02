Hernanes debuted for São Paulo in an international friendly against the Los Angeles Galaxy

16 years ago, one of the recent idols of Sao Paulo made his debut for the club. On June 2, 2004, midfielder Hernanes played his first game as a professional player for Tricolor Paulista in a friendly against the Los Angeles Galaxy, in the United States.

In social networks, the profile of São Paulo recalled the first game of the current shirt 15, revealed in the club’s base categories. The duel against the Americans ended with a victory for the Brazilian team, with a goal scored by Rafinha, at the end of the second stage.

1️⃣6️⃣ years ago, on 06/02/2004, @hernanes played his first game for the professional of Tricolor, in a friendly game in the United States: LA Galaxy 0x1 São Paulo. The Prophet entered the second half of the match, and Rafinha scored the winning goal. The story was just beginning… 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/QPeJUeOWFK – São Paulo FC (from 🏠) (@SaoPauloFC) June 2, 2020

Commanded by Milton Cruz, Tricolor went to the international friendly with a team formed by: Flávio Roberto; Renan, Diego Lugano and Flávio Donizete; Alê, Marquinhos, Édson Ramalho (Marcelo), Fábio Santos (Hernanes) and Lino; Vélber (Rafinha) and Jean Carlos (Robert).

The following year, Hernanes played some matches in the Brazilian Championship and the Copa Sudamericana. However, he did not participate in the conquests of the Campeonato Paulista, Copa Libertadores and the Club World Cup.

The Prophet established himself in the team from 2007, when he returned from loan from Santo André. He was a key player in the titles of the Brazilian Championship in 2007 and 2008, including winning the award for best player of the competition in the Round Table Trophy of 2008.

The player moved to Lazio, from Italy, in 2010. After passing through Inter Milan and Juventus in Italian football, he headed for China, where he defended Hebei Fortune. In the middle of 2017, he returned to São Paulo on loan and helped the club avoid relegation in the Brasileirão.

And at the beginning of 2019, the Prophet agreed with the Tricolor Paulista for good. Since then, he has played 50 matches and six goals scored with the São Paulo shirt.

Sports Gazette

