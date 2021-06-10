16-year-old makes US $ 1.7 million by reselling products that were in short supply during the pandemic

Reselling items on the internet has become a way of life for many, especially during the pandemic. Photo: ..

For most teens, the Covid 19 pandemic year was a nightmare and a string of missed opportunities. This is not the case with Max Hayden, who at just 16 years old sold $ 1.7 million worth of high-demand items on the internet.

Hayden made a $ 110,000 profit in 2020 buying and reselling anything from video games and consoles to outdoor heaters and portable pools for roughly double the retail price, according to an interview with The Wall Street Journal, which reviewed records of sales and accounts.

“Some people call this retail arbitration,” said Max, who lives in Hopewell Township in central New Jersey. “I wrote an article for the school on the subject.”

Initiative and intelligence

The young man had a good nose: he realized that many items would be in short supply due to the closures and lockdowns and rushed to buy them. Among those he first bought for resale were weights and haircuts, but then he acquired newer PlayStation and Xbox consoles, which he sold for as much as $ 1,100, more than double the retail prices of around $ 500.

At first, Max didn’t need any gimmicks to buy the consoles. He pre-ordered 10 on the Target website in September with a debit card, using his own savings. “It was public knowledge [que habría escasez]But most people weren’t starting to look for them that early, “he said.

Help on the Internet

When demand actually rose above supply, he turned to the online reselling community for potential customers. The young man belongs to several groups on the Discord messaging platform that charge monthly membership fees of around $ 20 to $ 100 in exchange for clues as to when retailers are expected to update their supplies of gaming hardware or other scarce items.

Those groups also share information on the latest bot programs to automate online shopping so they don’t have to sit behind their computers waiting for items to go on sale.

Some retailers put limits on the number of high-demand products a single person can order at a time, while others use detection software to try to thwart reseller bots. Max had to navigate all kinds of obstacles, and even befriended a local Walmart employee, who alerted him when the store stocked up from plastic swimming pools.

A 40-hour week job with employees

According to the report, Hayden spends 40 hours a week on his internet business; the rest of his time is reserved for high school studies, he said. The garage of the family home is out of reach and now he is co-renting a nearby warehouse. He also employs two friends for $ 15 an hour to help him with inquiries and packaging orders, he told The Journal.

Although he achieved his highest level of income during the pandemic, this was not the first time that Max ventured into the business world. Before, he resold toys without great success, then he did better with books and sneakers. He has not received an allowance from his parents for four years.

Apparently, that streak of business is hereditary: His grandfather owned a car dealership and his mother ran a foodservice business.

His parents approve of the young man’s push, but Mrs. Hayden admits that he fell behind in school, and had to catch up. The young man hopes to study management information systems.

But Max is not going to put his own business aside and hopes to make more money this year as game consoles and other products remain hard to come by.

