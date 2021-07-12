16 Super Cute Vaccine Cardholders You’re Gonna Want

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E !.

Have you gotten your Fauci Ouchie yet?

If you’re like us and your prized possessions always seem to go missing, you might want to get a vaccine cardholder. Just like vaccine tops, we never thought we would be scouring the internet for chic cardholders, but here we are. To save you some time, we rounded up 16 stylish cardholders from Etsy, Amazon and RedBubble that will keep your vaccine card safe no matter where your post-pandemic travels may take you.

Our favorite? This one that says “Ew, Covid” with a picture of none other than David Rose.

Scroll below for the rest of our favorite vaccine cardholders!