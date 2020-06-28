The National Gendarmerie arrested today afternoon 16 people who violated mandatory quarantine and were playing paddle tennis at Club Atlético Pilar. One of the detainees is Fernando Lauría, Secretary General of Economy of the Municipality of Tigre.

As detailed by the Security sources to this medium, The complaint of violation of mandatory isolation was made anonymously by a neighbor of the area, at number 135. During the operation, in addition, five vehicles were hijacked. The federal judge of Zárate, Adrián González Charbay, intervenes in the case.