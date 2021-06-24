16 Meghan Markle-Inspired Gifts for Her Biggest Fans

Courtesy / .

We all have that one person in our life that is totally obsessed with a celebrity and would practically do anything to be them. (For me, that famous human is Zendaya. No shame here.) And if that certain someone is a megafan of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, then you’ve hit the gift-giving pot of gold because I’m here to show you all the things they’d love to receive that are connected to the star herself. Below you’ll find a ton of Meghan Markle-inspired gifts — aka a few of her most favorite fashion and beauty finds — that’ll have them thanking you for the rest of time.

Keep on scrolling for some of the celeb’s treasured products — from heels to jeans to sunnies to highlighter — that your ultimate Meghan supporter will absolutely adore. Whether they’re a fan of her fashion sense, the way she does her makeup, or her philanthropy, you’ll find something in this list that they’ll be using the heck out of.

this neutral coat

Perfect Lightweight Jacket

This is the coat that you can trust to just grab and do fashion wonders to an outfit. And the fact that Meghan loves it is another huge plus. Give this to your mom, sibling, or friend and I guarantee they’ll be bursting with joy.

these black heels

Perfect Pump 100 Sarah Flint sarahflint.com

$ 395.00

IYKYK, Meg is a HUGE fan of Sarah Flint. She’s been seen in a bunch of styles from the luxe shoe brand. These classic pumps are def one of her go-tos, and are a wardrobe staple for sure.

these sleek sunnies

Air Heart 51mm Sunglasses LE SPECS nordstrom.com

$ 69.00

these chic jeans

The Looker Ankle Fray Mother Denim motherdenim.com

$ 238.00

Everybody needs a solid pair of jeans they can trust to come through for any type of ‘fit! These Meghan Markle-approved ones are super soft and cut right at the ankle. They’ll be wearing these 24/7.

these cozy flats

Cloud Gray Birdseye Rothys rothys.com

$ 145.00

Treat them to these super comfy knit flats (spun from plastic water bottles may I add !!) that Meg wears quite often. These are so versatile and can easily be dressed up or down.

this brown eyeliner

Eye Kohl Eyeliner, Teddy

We all have a tried-and-true eyeliner in our kit, and Meghan’s is this specific one from MAC. If your person rocks a bronze-y color, this is the one they need in their life.

this stylish bag

The Mini Venice DeMellier London demellierlondon.com

$ 285.00

When Meghan and Harry visited Cardiff back in 2018, she flaunted this regal green bag that caught the attention of many. Heads up: It has sold out before, so if you know your person has had their eye on this bb or just loves Meg’s sense of fashion, this is what you need to be buying them.

these sturdy rain boots

Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots, Black Hunter hunterboots.com

$ 150.00

If they don’t have a pair of Hunter rain boots, you’ve gotta change that ASAP. These black ones are a fave of Meg’s!

this denim jacket

The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash Madewell madewell.com

$ 118.00

You can never go wrong with gifting a jean jacket. It’s a piece that can literally be worn with any type of look. This one from Madewell is timeless. Meg pulled this bb out a lot on her 2019 South Africa trip with Prince Harry.

these elegant sneakers

Campo Textured-Leather Sneakers VEJA net-a-porter.com

$ 140.00

Stylish sneaks are honestly essential. These ones from Veja are sophisticated, yet casual and part of Meghan’s closet. Buy them this pair if they’ve been on the hunt for a solid, everyday shoe.

this children’s book (written by meg!)

The Bench

Yes, she just released her very own children’s book — and yes, that Meg superfan in your life most definitely needs this to be a part of their memorabilia.

this glowy foundation

Luminous Silk Foundation Armani Beauty sephora.com

$ 44.00

Get them this foundation that is partially the reason why Meghan’s face is always so flawless and dewy.

this spacious bag

The Transport Tote Madewell madewell.com

$ 168.00

Okay, so, this isn’t the * exact * tote she’s been found wearing multiple times — it was by Everlane, but they don’t sell it anymore — but it sure does look like it’s a carbon copy. Snag them this bag if they’re a fan of her style and need a new purse.

this jam-packed cookbook

Together: Our Community Cookbook Clarkson Potter amazon.com

They’ll be filled with excitement when they open up their present and see this cookbook that the Duchess of Sussex herself contributed to.

this fun face mask

Adult Mask in Duchess Blue Seersucker Royal Jelly Harlem royaljellyharlem.com

$ 15.00

In 2020, Meghan volunteered at the Baby2Baby non-profit organization that helps children in need in Los Angeles where she was rocking this cute face mask. IMO, face masks are the * perfect * gift because they’ll always need to have ’em handy!

this cream highlighter

Living Luminizer, Magic rms beauty sephora.com

$ 38.00

One of Meghan’s longtime makeup artists Lydia Sellers dished to Byrdie that she loves to use this highlighter to add some glow to her look. I’m sure your giftee will love this thoughtful present if they’re into makeup!

Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.

