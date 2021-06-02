16 key moments of his life

BaronGetty Images

We review the life of Marilyn monroe, step by step, through 16 images that tell his story, from his birth as Norma Jeane Mortenson (a little later, Baker) until his death, at the height of his career.

1 of 16

He was born on June 1, 1926 in Los Angeles. Here, with 3 years.

2 of 16

First marriage (1942-1946), with James Dougherty. She was 16 years old.

3 of 16

Debut with a slip in ‘Dangerous Years’ (1947), by Arthur Pierson.

4 of 16

First important film: ‘The concrete jungle’ (1950).

5 of 16

With Jane Russell on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June 1953.

6 of 16

Second marriage (January-October 1954): athlete Joe DiMaggio.

7 of 16

Singing for US troops stationed in Korea in 1954.

8 of 16

Third marriage (1956-1961): playwright Arthur Miller.

9 of 16

With Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier, in London, in 1956, to shoot ‘The Prince and the Showgirl’, by Olivier.

10 of 16

With Jack Lemmon on the set of Billy Wilder’s ‘Con faldas ya lo loco’ (1959).

11 of 16

Tony Curtis, co-star in ‘With Skirts Ya Lo loco’, claimed to be the father of the child she lost.

12 of 16

He won a Golden Globe for Wilder’s film. Here with Rock Hudson at the 1962 gala, where he won a Henrietta award.

13 of 16

Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to John Fitzgerald Kennedy in May 1962.

14 of 16

With Dean Martin in ‘Something’s Got to Give’, the film that Monroe did not finish, in 1962.

15 of 16

August 5, 1962: Marilyn Monroe is found dead on her bed.

16 of 16

Rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

