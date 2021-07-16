16 Cute Oversized Shirt Outfit Ideas 2021

Edward Berthelot.

I don’t care what anyone says, but I am firmly in the “slouchy-T-shirts-are-better-than-all-other-shirts” camp. There’s nothing I hate more than a top clinging to my skin and making me feel constricted. I want all the airflow and loose fabric that an oversized shirt provides, please, especially now that the summer temps are really heating up. But there are tons of stylish ways to style a big tee, like wearing one as a dress, pairing it with bike shorts, or knotting it to turn it into a crop top.

Here, we rounded up 16 oversized shirt outfit ideas to give you some styling inspo. Because in their essence, they might not * seem * like the cutest item of clothing in your closet, but there are so many options to elevate them or use some simple styling tricks so that you don’t look like you’re, well, wearing a sack. Shop the outfits below so you can live your best and most fashionable baggy T-shirt life. And for even more summer fashion, check out these lightweight pants, these walking sandals, or the best straw bags.

1

this tie-dye dress

Burman T-Shirt Dress Michael Lauren revolve.com

A big ol ‘T-shirt as a dress? Sign me up for this roomy multicolored number. Throw on some black boots to give it an edgy vibe.

two

this butterfly shirt and shorts

Butterfly Printed Graphic Loose Tee Meladyan amazon.com

A butterfly graphic tee with distressed shorts and hoop earrings is an outfit formula you can turn to time and time again. Pair it with white sneakers or lace-up sandals and you’re good to go.

3

this white tee and cutoffs

Linen-Blend Asbury Tee

Give that relaxed shirt a French tuck into your raw-hemmed shorts, and you’ll look absolutely effortless.

4

this slouchy tee with jeans

Oversized T Shirts Tees

A V-neck with a long hem and sleeves looks put together and trendy with distressed jeans, layered gold necklaces, and a chic top handle bag.

5

this band tee and jeans

Rolling Stones Tie-Dye

Show your love for an iconic rock band with this shirt, and then pair it with faded jeans, silver jewelry, and cute platform sneakers.

6

this big tank and a sarong

Going Bananas Graphic T-shirt

The extra fabric in the shoulders of this tank top exaggerates the size of it, but you can tuck it into a cute printed sarong and wear lace-up sandals to dress it up for a chic summer evening.

7

this graphic tee and shorts

Chase the Sky Oversize Graphic Tee BILLABONG nordstrom.com

A beach-y graphic tee with denim shorts and slides is the perfect go-to for very hot weather.

8

this shirt and bike shorts

Heaven Sighs Tee Boys Lie revolve.com

Tuck your shirt into bike shorts or wear it untucked so they just slightly peek out — up to you!

9

this graphic shirt and joggers

T-Shirt with World Sport Graphic Asos Curve us.asos.com

Channel that “off-duty model” look by pairing your baggy tee with cargo joggers, chunky sneakers, and a baseball cap.

10

this tee and bike shorts

Bruce Springsteen 1985 Tee

A sunny summer day calls for hot pink bike shorts, two-strap slides, and a breezy band tee.

eleven

this tee and ruched pants

Black Lyell T-Shirt

If you’re an all-black outfit kind of person, opt for this logo shirt and wear it with statement-making ruched pants and white heels for contrast.

12

this fruity shirt and pink shorts

Relaxed T-Shirt with Peach Nectar Postcard Print in Ecru Asos Curve us.asos.com

Rep your fave fruit on your shirt and look cute at the same time with pink shorts, tie-dye sneaks, pastel socks, and beaded jewelry.

13

this teal style and white shorts

Which Wave Oversized T-Shirt

Knot your shirt to give it a cropped effect and throw on some drawstring cotton shorts and a bucket hat for the perfect beach ‘fit.

14

this sporty t-shirt dress

Nike Sportswear Dress

The color of this Nike T-shirt dress is so fun! Pair it with white kicks or dress it up with black heels for a night out.

fifteen

this logo tee and sweat shorts

Black Herons T-Shirt Heron Preston ssense.com

Go for a matching sweatsuit look with this relaxed-fit designer shirt, sweat shorts, and high-tops.

16

this sheer button-down and printed shorts

Tessa button-down

Okay, I know this isn’t a T-shirt, but the concept works the same with a button-down. Only close a couple of the buttons and wear it loose over some printed shorts with platform shoes. Or you can wear it completely open over a bathing suit top!

Lauren Adhav Associate Fashion Editor I’m Cosmopolitan’s Associate Fashion Editor and write about any and all trends, major celeb fashion moments, and why wide-leg jeans are basically the best.

