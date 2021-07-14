16 Best Sweaters on Amazon 2021 – Best Amazon Sweaters to Shop

.

OK, you might be thinking: I don’t need a sweater in hot, humid weather. Au contraire, mon ami. Sure, we are wearing less and less (it is hot girl summer 2.0, after all) now that temps are rising, but scorching days demand cranking up the A / C, which calls for a light yet cozy sweater. There are also instances when the summer nights can take a chilly turn, so it’s best to be prepared with some layers.

When searching for the perfect sweaters (especially for this season), I always have my eyes peeled for versions that are a) stylish, b) wallet-friendly, and c) warm but not too warm, if you know what I mean. Therefore, I turned to Amazon as my one-stop shop as the retailer always has an endless supply of options for literally any summertime occasion or venue. And they’re also versatile and will work as great pieces as we transition into fall. Here, I’ve done the leg work and rounded up 16 of the absolute cutest sweaters on Amazon that’ll save the day. Ready, set, shop!

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

this ombre one

Casual Open Front Knit Cardigan ECOWISH amazon.com

$ 33.97

A seasonless (and affordable!) Open-front cardigan isn’t a want but a NEED. Not only does it have a solid 4.4 stars out of 5 with over 12,000 customer ratings but comes in fun colors, including this dreamy pastel stripe, as well as pink camo and rainbow ombre.

two

this striped one

Kai Sweater Pullover, Paradise Pink Combo RACHEL Rachel Roy amazon.com

$ 36.98

Loving the colors on this one! A fun pullover style like this is always a go-to with a pair of your fave jeans.

3

this cropped floral one

Contemporary, Lavender, X-Small For Love & Lemons amazon.com

$ 194.00

How adorable are the rose embellishments on this lil lavender lady? They’ll complement all your floral-printed minis, midis, and maxis, I might add.

4

this crochet one

Anderson Crop Boxy Crochet Cardigan Alice and Olivia amazon.com

$ 495.00

This’ 70s-inspired creation is reminiscent of your grandma’s crochet cardi, but much more chic.

5

this tie-dye one

Cropped and Cool Sweatshirt Good American Essentials amazon.com

$ 75.00

Look tie-dye for (see what I did there?) Without sacrificing an ounce of comfort in this raw-hemmed cream style.

6

this two-tone one

Cargo Sweater

A stretchy, colorblock knit can be worn on its own or layered over a sexy slip when you feel a slight chill.

7

this bolero one

Knit Arm Warmers with Turtleneck-High Collar

Consider this bolero a unique to show off your skin-baring ensemble outside without getting goosebumps inside.

8

this houndstooth one

Casual Houndstooth Knitted Women Sweater Vest Auriviz amazon.com

$ 28.99

We’ve heard that a denim skirt’s BFF is a baby blue houndstooth sweater vest. Pair it with some cute block-heel sandals and you’ve got a LOOK.

9

this short-sleeve one

Mock Neck Pullover Plenty by Tracy Reese amazon.com

$ 130.53

Ditch the long sleeves and go with a fuzzy short-sleeve option. This pink one will get you so many compliments.

10

this lightweight one

Rekik Hoodie

Here you have it: A lightweight summer hoodie and a boho beach coverup all wrapped up in one.

eleven

this v-neck one

Lightweight V-Neck Sweater Amazon Essentials amazon.com

$ 27.30

A classic v-neck sweater is a staple, and this Amazon Essentials one has an almost perfect 5-star rating. It also comes in 11 more shades!

12

this wrap one

Avalon Sweater, Rainbow, Stripe, Large

You’ll brighten up any room in this rainbow cuteness with unexpected wrap-around ties in the back.

13

this argyle one

Sweater Y2K Argyle Preppy Knit Sweater Pybcvrrd amazon.com

$ 30.99

TikTok-approved Y2K fashion calls for baby tees, pleated miniskirts, low-rise jeans, aaaand slouchy argyle sweaters like this one. We don’t make the rules.

14

this oversize one

Tie Dye Oversized Knit Pullover Sweater Hulpvktsgiq amazon.com

$ 19.99

An oversized pullover is really just a minidress on slightly cooler nights. Add tights and a pair of combat boots for a ’90s moment when autumn arrives.

fifteen

this contrast one

Cropped Knit Bolero Shrug Belle Poque amazon.com

$ 21.99

Seriously, this retro-inspired knit would look adorable with high-waist capri pants or a trendy pleated skirt.

16

this half-zip one

Waffle Zip Pullover

Matching sets are v on trend, so you should def scoop up this waffle-knit henley AND the shorts to coordinate.

17

this beachy one

Bonfire Beach Pullover Le Superbe amazon.com $ 325.00

$ 162.50 (50% off)

Tropical ’80s vibes, anyone? Snag this eye-catching version for late-night bonfires and sunset picnics by the sea.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below