16 Best Plants for Your Balcony in 2021 – Low Maintenance Balcony Plants

Blanchi costela

There’s really nothing in this world that can bring instant positive energy like a good ol ‘plant. I mean, the subliminal, joyous effects green bbs have on people by quite literally just existing … Show-offs, amiright ?! But because of their dopamine-inducing powers (and the fact that they automatically make you look like a responsible adult), they attract many and are wanted everywhere, in people’s bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, and even balconies!

If you’re looking for the best plants for your balcony (because, yes, not all plants all the same / can survive out there), then you’ve come to the right place. Here you’ll find some that absolutely love sunlight and require very minimal maintenance (aka one of the best parts about ’em). Some are big, some are really smol, and there are a few in there that have the most gorgeous flowers.

So whether you’re a beginner getting into the plant parent world or you’re someone who just wants to add to their green family, below you’ll find picks that absolutely thrive in sunny to semi-lit areas. And if this sounds like the lighting situation in your balcony area, then your new child is just a scroll away.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

this one that loves sun and shade

Philodendron Birkin The Sill thesill.com

$ 48.00

This bb just needs some bright, indirect light for it to thrive! So if your balcony has some shade, I suggest perching it there for it to have a good balance of sunshine and coolness.

2

this suuuper low-maintenance angel

Hoya Carnosa Hey Botany heybotany.com

$ 49.00

The nice thing about her is that she doesn’t need to be watered that much — so if you’re someone who often forgets to do a task like that, you’re safe!

3

this multi-colored love

Echeveria Rosea Bloomscape bloomscape.com

$ 69.00

New plant parents, this purple and green-leaf beaut is your ideal first child. It’s very low-maintenance, soaks UP sun rays, and even removes toxins from the air.

4

this one that looks like it’s straight from an island

Sago Palm Plants.com plants.com

$ 44.99

Bring all the tropical vibes to your home with this drop-dead gorgeous palm plant. It prefers indirect light, loves humid conditions, and doesn’t need to have its thirst quenched that often.

5

this dynamic duo

Glow Garden Lulas Garden lulasgarden.com

$ 32.00

What’s better than one succulent? Two succulents! This chic jar comes with a fresh and bright duo.

6

this bright gem

Philodendron Brazil Leaf Me Co. leafme.co

$ 35.00

If you want this plant to have vibrant green leaves like in the picture shown, you must make sure it’s in a spot where it can get lots of sun.

7

this one that can live v long

Satin Pothos Hey Horti heyhorti.com

$ 28.00

A plant that will literally last you years is this satin pothos, bad boy. It’s strong on its own and is very drought-tolerant.

8

this sweet flower

Casablanca Lily

Lillies can be grown whenever, but they love the fall weather (which is comin ‘up!). They enjoy both the sun and shade, so if your balcony has the best of both worlds and you want to add some flora to your outdoor space, consider these gems.

9

this vibey option

The Winona Urban Stem urbanstems.com

$ 55.00

The planter alone is just too stunning to pass up. It’ll totally beautify your balcony instantly! And we can’t forget the fact that succulents are more than easy to care for.

10

this edgy plant

Sansevieria, Snake Live Plant Costa Farms amazon.com

$ 33.99

Whether your balcony receives lots of or barely any sunlight, this snake plant will love its nook wherever it’s located. (Side note: But if you do wanna see it flourish, you’ll prop it in a place that gets alll the beams).

eleven

this cute lemon tree

Meyer Lemon Tree Citrus Meyer brighterblooms.com

$ 69.99

Yep, you can grow a whole-ass lemon tree in your balcony! It’s possible !! As long as there’s accessible light and it’s spacious enough to fit this big stunner, you can be blessed with fruits right outside your humble abode.

12

this multi-faceted queen

Aloe Plant Shop Terrain shopterrain.com

$ 44.00

Not only will having aloe bring you joy, but it’ll also provide you medicinal support. Snag this cutie that can honestly survive any type of housing situation.

13

this one that loves weather

Mini Bougainvillea La Jolla Red Flower Plant MYSHELFIE etsy.com

$ 12.99

Add a pop of color to your lil garden with this lively queen. She really shows off outside and adores the hot season.

14

this one that attracts butterflies

Milkweed Plant AmericanPlants etsy.com

$ 23.99

Calling all butterflies, bugs, and bird lovers out there! This milkweed plant is a hit amongst ~ visitors ~, and if you don’t mind having smol creatures make appearances in your balcony area, buy it ASAP.

fifteen

this fun, lil cactus

Desert Fairytale The Bouqs Co. The Bouqs Co

$ 44.00

There’s really nothing more adorable than a tiny cactus.

16

this herb fam

Culinary Garden Trio Kit Urban Leaf geturbanleaf.com

$ 29.00

Maybe you’ve been dabbling in the ~ cooking world ~ and want to grow some of your OWN herbs. First of all, I love that for you! Secondly, I suggest buying this set that comes with basil, parsley, and cilantro — they all need Mr. Sun about four to six hours a day and to be watered two to three times a week.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below