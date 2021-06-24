16 Best Organic Natural Candles 2021— Best Non-Toxic Candles

Courtesy

Honestly, organic candles are Where! It’s! At! Sure, regular candles are cute, and yes, of course, smell nice. But, unfortunately, a lot of them are made of not-so-great stuff, like paraffin wax, lead, phthalates, and other harmful chemicals (aka stuff you don’t really want to be inhaling). But good thing all-natural candles exist! These guys (made of soybeans, coconut, and beeswax as a base) are much safer for our precious noses, which is why I’m here with 16 of the best organic and natural candles worth trying out. (And, yes, they’ll still serve you some * chef’s kiss * aromas!)

Keep on scrolling to find a range of scents. Whether your taste is more on the sweeter side or the rugged one, I’m sure you’ll come across something that you’ll constantly want to have lit. Plus, I threw in some vegan options (aka no beeswax!) In there, too, if you wanna go full plant-based. Happy shopping!

(Oh, and if you’re intrigued by more ~ ​​organic things ~ check out these organic bed sheets while you’re at it!)

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

An iridescent candle

Nudesse Holo Candle Overose sephora.com

$ 68.00

Just because it’s an organic candle doesn’t mean it has to be boring. This vegan one certainly isn’t. What I like best: You’ll smell the fresh rose scent even when it isn’t lit.

two

a musky one

Jasmine, Oud, & Sandalwood Lulu Candles Store Amazon

$ 19.95

With over 25,000 (!!) rave reviews and an almost 5-star rating, this soothing scent will bring all the relaxing vibes to your space.

3

a caffeinated one

Matcha Business Forvr Mood forvrmood.com

$ 35.00

If you’re a fan of Jackie Aina (content creator, beauty expert, and US Army veteran), you’re gonna love her lifestyle brand Forvr Mood and especially her candle Matcha Business. It has a strong coffee scent with notes of lavender, honey, and vanilla.

4

to calming one

Escapist Candle Brooklyn Candle Studio brooklyncandlestudio.com

$ 38.00

Ya gotta love Brooklyn! Bring the borough to your humble abode with this gorgeous candle that’s made of 100 percent soy wax and has notes like wild sage, cassis, and orange blossom.

5

a floral candle

Palo Santo Crackling Wood Wick Candle Hemlock Park amazon.com

$ 24.95

This eco-friendly gem is made with natural coconut wax and is mixed with organic essential oils. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and smells like a fresh garden!

6

A mixed-blend wax

Daybed Otherland otherland.com

$ 36.00

You get the best of both worlds with this soy and coconut candle. The pear water (anyone else suddenly thirsty?) notes will make you want to stay in bed all day, which is totally fine, if you ask me.

7

a multi-elemented candle

Lavender Rosemary Aromatherapy Soy Candle MadgeCandleStore etsy.com

$ 16.90

There are literally dried flowers and amethyst crystal stones in this thing, guys. Can it get better than that ?!

8

an oceanic scent

Sea Salt & Orchid Candle SerenityScentCo etsy.com

$ 8.00

I mean, an all-natural candle that’s less than $ 10 and smells exactly like the ocean? Sign. I. Up.

9

one inspired by the big apple

Soho Candle La Botica garmentory.com

$ 57.80

I present to you: New York City in a candle. Sexy. Refreshing. Rustic.

10

a fruity gem

Pink Grapefruit Triple-Wick Candle Williams Sonoma williams-sonoma.com

$ 19.95

Made of a beeswax and vegetable wax blend, this grapefruit and orange gem will fill your home with the most aromatic scents.

eleven

a refreshing scent

Eucalyptus Spearmint I’m Candle Pretty Honest Shop prettyhonestshop.com

$ 24.00

A breath of fresh air in a candle is the perfect way to describe this eucalyptus-based scent.

12

a bougie pick

Maia Candle L’or by Seraphine lordeseraphine.com

$ 30.00

First of all, the exterior of this candle deserves some type of artistic award. And secondly, its scent is just as luxe, thanks to the notes of grapefruit, lily of the valley, and coriander. Plus, it’s infused with essential oils. Bonus!

13

a sweet and spicy-smelling one

Bergamot Candle MALIN + GOETZ Nordstrom

$ 55.00

If you’re unsure about what type of ~ smell ~ you’d like your house to be doused in, just go for bergamot. The crisp, sweet, and slightly peppery aroma won’t let you down.

14

for all the wine lovers out there

Rosè Made Me Do It

Have rosé in your cup and in your candle too, eh ?!

fifteen

one that looks like a decorative piece

Japonica French Cade Lavender Candle

A stunning décor piece for your coffee table, this fancy candle is not only beautiful on the outside, but it also smells fantastique! Made with a coconut wax blend and featuring a 100 percent cotton wick, light this bb up and fill your air with French cade wood with verbena and Bulgarian lavender.

16

A budget-friendly option

Aromatherapy Scented Candle WAX ​​OILS EST. 2014 amazon.com

$ 12.95

For vintage vibes, grab a tin container to add to your stash. The purple wax here is made from soy and smells likes stress-relieving lavender.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below