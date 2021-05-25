16 Best Meal Delivery Services 2021 – Best Meal Kit Subscriptions

If you’re somebody who finds working through a 21-step recipe that calls for 17 ingredients and, like, four different-sized pans for a weeknight roast chicken dish calming, I don’t trust you. In fact, I’ll never trust you. I know that’s probs something I have to work through eventually, but for now, it is what it is.
Cooking at home can be super, super stressful for those lacking in culinary skills, especially when you’re in a teeny apartment kitchen. But thankfully we live in a world where meal delivery services are very much A Thing ™. All you’ve gotta do is head online, pull out your debit card, and let the USPS do its thing. Suddenly, there’s an entire homemade meal just waiting at your doorstep. No strings attached!
And if you do consider yourself a more seasoned chef (aka, your IG Stories are full of well-lit photos of your fancy pans), you can also partake in the glory of meal delivery services. There are plenty of options that just give you a smidge of extra guidance and let you be the star.
Take a look at our list below for the best meal delivery services that will make your life a hell of a lot easier. (And your tummy a hell of a lot happier.)
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
1
if you’re on a budget
Every Plate
$ 4.99 / serving everyplate.com
This affordable option comes with super easy recipes that won’t have you stressed in the kitchen. Seriously — they only have six steps each!
two
If you only need a little bit of help
Omsom
$ 49.50 / month omsom.com
Omsom’s easy-to-use flavor packs are ideal if you already have your meat and veggies set, but need an extra hand. 16 packs = 40+ Asian-inspired meals just chilling in your pantry and ready for munching.
3
If you want to eat fresh
Willow
$ 44.85 / week eatsaucefoods.com
You can choose between a single order or weekly subscription here, but the pièce de resistance is that the DC-based company only works with their local vendors to bring you the best meals possible.
4
if you want to be cozy
Purple carrot
$ 11.99 / serving purplecarrot.com
If your shtick is vegan-ized comfort foods, this service is the endgame. Subscribers can choose from a variety of recipes (peep their kimchi grilled cheese) and customize their orders every week.
5
If you’re into supporting small businesses
Chantel’s Catering
$ 35 / day chantelscatering.com
NYC-based chef Chantel Quailey’s daily meal prep service includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, with recipes ranging from parmesan-crusted salmon to Tex-Mex chili.
6
If you want it all
HelloFresh
$ 8.99 / Per serving hellofresh.com
Meat lovers AND vegetarians can get pretty much whatever they want from HelloFresh. And trust me, you’ll never be bored with 20 different meals to choose from each week.
7
If you are vegan and hate cooking
Sakara
$ 239.00 / per week sakara.com
All the plant-based meals from Sakara come ready to eat in chic packaging. Time is no match for these bbs.
8
If you like to cook
The Green Chef
$ 11.99 / per meal greenchef.com
Get all the ingredients (pre-measured and -prepped) delivered to your house with step-by-step instructions. Watch your back, Ina.
9
If you’re a picky eater
Blue apron
$ 9.99 / Per serving blueapron.com
Whether you’re a vegetarian who loves Beyond Meat or a pescatarian who can’t get enough of shrimp, Blue Apron keeps all of your preferences in mind. The best part: You can cancel or skip a week whenever you feel like it.
10
If you want more than just dinner
Sun basket
$ 10.99 / per serving www.sunbasket.com
Sun Basket lets you order breakfast, lunch, and snacks too. And if you need gluten-free options or diabetes-friendly recipes, it’s got all that.
eleven
If you want chef-cooked meals
Freshly
$ 7.99 / per meal freshly.com
Want Sicilian-style chicken parm or peppercorn steak? All you’ve gotta do is heat ’em up. Freshly’s pro cooks do all the work, so you can pop these babies in the microwave and eat in three minutes or less.
12
If you like options
Home Chef
$ 15.00 / per meal homechef.com
When you choose which meals you want, you can also customize each one to swap something out or request extras. Don’t be afraid to get specific with your creations.
13
If you hate complicated recipes
Marley Spoon
$ 8.49 / per meal marleyspoon.com
All of Marley Spoon’s yummy meals are easy to make in six steps or less. Plus, everything sounds really fancy, like apricot-mustard chicken and rosemary monster pork chop.
14
If you have lots of freezer space
Daily Harvest
$ 7.75 / per product daily-harvest.com
Clear out the frozen pizza! This vegan meal service has a TON of plant-based breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that are ready to heat (or blend!) And eat. Its oatmeal is kind of amazing, as are its flatbread situations (get the kale and coriander).
fifteen
If you need quick meals
The Snap Kitchen Plan
$ 3.99 / per meal snapkitchen.com
It really doesn’t matter what you’re craving because you can personalize each meal to your exact needs. And everything comes freshly cooked and ready to eat, so no prepping or cooking needed.
16
If you’re veggie-curious
The Veestro Box
$ 9.90 / per meal veestro.com
Newbies to the plant-based life will appreciate the vegetarian recipes, like country fried ~ chick’n ~ and mac and ~ cheez ~.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below