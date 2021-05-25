16 Best Meal Delivery Services 2021 – Best Meal Kit Subscriptions

If you’re somebody who finds working through a 21-step recipe that calls for 17 ingredients and, like, four different-sized pans for a weeknight roast chicken dish calming, I don’t trust you. In fact, I’ll never trust you. I know that’s probs something I have to work through eventually, but for now, it is what it is.

Cooking at home can be super, super stressful for those lacking in culinary skills, especially when you’re in a teeny apartment kitchen. But thankfully we live in a world where meal delivery services are very much A Thing ™. All you’ve gotta do is head online, pull out your debit card, and let the USPS do its thing. Suddenly, there’s an entire homemade meal just waiting at your doorstep. No strings attached!

And if you do consider yourself a more seasoned chef (aka, your IG Stories are full of well-lit photos of your fancy pans), you can also partake in the glory of meal delivery services. There are plenty of options that just give you a smidge of extra guidance and let you be the star.

Take a look at our list below for the best meal delivery services that will make your life a hell of a lot easier. (And your tummy a hell of a lot happier.)

1

if you’re on a budget

Every Plate

$ 4.99 / serving everyplate.com

This affordable option comes with super easy recipes that won’t have you stressed in the kitchen. Seriously — they only have six steps each!

two

If you only need a little bit of help

Omsom

$ 49.50 / month omsom.com

Omsom’s easy-to-use flavor packs are ideal if you already have your meat and veggies set, but need an extra hand. 16 packs = 40+ Asian-inspired meals just chilling in your pantry and ready for munching.

3

If you want to eat fresh

Willow

$ 44.85 / week eatsaucefoods.com

You can choose between a single order or weekly subscription here, but the pièce de resistance is that the DC-based company only works with their local vendors to bring you the best meals possible.

4

if you want to be cozy

Purple carrot

$ 11.99 / serving purplecarrot.com

If your shtick is vegan-ized comfort foods, this service is the endgame. Subscribers can choose from a variety of recipes (peep their kimchi grilled cheese) and customize their orders every week.

5

If you’re into supporting small businesses

Chantel’s Catering

$ 35 / day chantelscatering.com

NYC-based chef Chantel Quailey’s daily meal prep service includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, with recipes ranging from parmesan-crusted salmon to Tex-Mex chili.

6

If you want it all

HelloFresh

$ 8.99 / Per serving hellofresh.com

Meat lovers AND vegetarians can get pretty much whatever they want from HelloFresh. And trust me, you’ll never be bored with 20 different meals to choose from each week.

7

If you are vegan and hate cooking

Sakara

$ 239.00 / per week sakara.com

All the plant-based meals from Sakara come ready to eat in chic packaging. Time is no match for these bbs.

8

If you like to cook

The Green Chef

$ 11.99 / per meal greenchef.com

Get all the ingredients (pre-measured and -prepped) delivered to your house with step-by-step instructions. Watch your back, Ina.

9

If you’re a picky eater

Blue apron

$ 9.99 / Per serving blueapron.com

Whether you’re a vegetarian who loves Beyond Meat or a pescatarian who can’t get enough of shrimp, Blue Apron keeps all of your preferences in mind. The best part: You can cancel or skip a week whenever you feel like it.

10

If you want more than just dinner

Sun basket

$ 10.99 / per serving www.sunbasket.com

Sun Basket lets you order breakfast, lunch, and snacks too. And if you need gluten-free options or diabetes-friendly recipes, it’s got all that.

eleven

If you want chef-cooked meals

Freshly

$ 7.99 / per meal freshly.com

Want Sicilian-style chicken parm or peppercorn steak? All you’ve gotta do is heat ’em up. Freshly’s pro cooks do all the work, so you can pop these babies in the microwave and eat in three minutes or less.

12

If you like options

Home Chef

$ 15.00 / per meal homechef.com

When you choose which meals you want, you can also customize each one to swap something out or request extras. Don’t be afraid to get specific with your creations.

13

If you hate complicated recipes

Marley Spoon

$ 8.49 / per meal marleyspoon.com

All of Marley Spoon’s yummy meals are easy to make in six steps or less. Plus, everything sounds really fancy, like apricot-mustard chicken and rosemary monster pork chop.

14

If you have lots of freezer space

Daily Harvest

$ 7.75 / per product daily-harvest.com

Clear out the frozen pizza! This vegan meal service has a TON of plant-based breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that are ready to heat (or blend!) And eat. Its oatmeal is kind of amazing, as are its flatbread situations (get the kale and coriander).

fifteen

If you need quick meals

The Snap Kitchen Plan

$ 3.99 / per meal snapkitchen.com

It really doesn’t matter what you’re craving because you can personalize each meal to your exact needs. And everything comes freshly cooked and ready to eat, so no prepping or cooking needed.

16

If you’re veggie-curious

The Veestro Box

$ 9.90 / per meal veestro.com

Newbies to the plant-based life will appreciate the vegetarian recipes, like country fried ~ chick’n ~ and mac and ~ cheez ~.

