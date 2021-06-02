16 Best Mattress Toppers 2021 – Shop Top-Rated Mattress Toppers

Courtesy

Sometimes your mattress just needs a little extra oomph–and, no, I’m not talking about more throw pillows. If your bed is too soft, too firm, or in need of some temperature regulation, then you should really look into getting a mattress topper. Hear me out: They’re sooo much less expensive than a literal whole mattress. You can just throw one on to revive your old, uncomfy bed for a great night’s sleep. (And these wonders also work miracles on those uncomfy spring mattresses — college dorm room essentials, anyone?–since they provide a couple inches of soft, cushiony layers. So with that said, I’ve put together a list of the best mattress toppers in the game.

There are many types of mattress pads out there — like foam, wool, down, latex, and more. Keep on scrolling to see the 16 options I’ve rounded up — including a few sturdy and v comfortable mattress protectors — for all kinds of sleepers. Be prepared because you’re in for a heavenly night of rest, my friend.

Oh, and FYI, for an even better bed, grab some linen or luxury sheets, these amazing side-sleeper pillows, and cooling comforters for the full ~ experience ~.

Best Soft Topper

Mattress Topper Tuft and Needle tuftandneedle.com

$ 135.00

Um, why keep spending money on a massage when you can get a long-lasting mattress topper that relieves pressure points on your hips and shoulders? This not only looks out for your wallet but also your overall health. Just keepin ‘it real with you!

best temperature-regulating

Core Mattress Pad SlumberCloud slumbercloud.com

$ 234.00

Made with a 300 (!!) thread count, this gem doesn’t just have one but TWO layers of NASA-approved temperature regulating technology. This means that it will absorb heat when you’re feeling a lil sweaty during your sleep, and it’ll also release it back if you ever get chilly in the middle of the night.

Best Affordable Topper

Bamboo Mattress Protector Ettitude ettitude.com

$ 66.00

Give your mattress a heavy-duty shield without having to sacrifice cozy Z’s with this pick from Ettitude. Made from sustainable, 100 percent bamboo fabric with a waterproof lining, it’ll protect your mattress from stains and spills, while also providing a comfy sleep experience with its breathable, quilted design.

Best Protector

Zoma Sleep protector zomasleep.com

$ 130.00

Although this is more of a protective barrier for your mattress, it does feature Zoma’s exclusive Recover + technology, meaning it turns body heat into infrared energy (this natural process is safe, and transfers invisible waves of energy back into your body) so you can fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling more refreshed than ever.

Best Value Topper

2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Linenspa amazon.com

$ 49.99

This is one of Amazon’s top-rated toppers (it has over 18,000 ratings!), And the gel-infused memory foam also has a temperature regulating feature. It’s available in tons of different bed sizes, and the price point is pretty great, too.

Best Slim Topper

Mattress Topper

Some toppers can be a little bulky, but this Leesa one measures just two inches and comes with a removable cover that you can easily zip off to throw in the wash.

Best Plush Topper

Mattress Topper Casper casper.com

$ 197.00

Put this on your existing mattress and it won’t slip or slide around; plus, it has the perfect amount of bounce that’ll make your bed feel so luxe.

Best Firm Topper

Pure Green 100% Natural Latex Mattress Topper Sleep On Latex amazon.com

$ 195.00

Some people prefer firm mattresses, and that’s totally okay! If your existing mattress is wayyy too soft, add this topper so you can avoid sinking into your bed every night. It’s made with latex foam that’s breathable and cooling, too.

best antimicrobial topper

Layla Topper Layla laylasleep.com

$ 249.00

Sometimes bedding can get, well, gross (no offense) because it’s something you come into contact with every day. But a mattress topper that blocks and kills bacteria will ensure it stays clean and fresh over time. This honeycomb-quilted topper from Layla is one you can sink right into.

Best Contouring Topper

Bear Pro Topper Bear Mattress bearmattress.com

$ 245.00

If you feel achy and sore after sleeping, allow me to introduce you to this topper. It provides pressure point relief and shapes to your body like a comforting hug.

Best Cooling Topper

Alexander Signature Cooling Topper Nest Bedding nestbedding.com

$ 197.10

It’s not fun to wake up every morning drenched in sweat. So that’s why, if you’re going the topper route, you should invest in one with cooling fabric. This one also provides airflow and has corner straps to secure it to your mattress.

Best Down Topper

Down Feather Bed Parachute parachutehome.com

$ 269.00

Not into all the foam and synthetic materials? I feel you. Opt for a feather-filled topper (or a down alternative), to turn your mattress into a hotel bed. The shell is 100 percent cotton, too, and the whole topper will feel like “sinking into a marshmallow-stuffed cloud each night.” Their words, not mine.

Best Organic Cotton Topper

Organic Latex Mattress Topper Avocado Green Mattress avocadogreenmattress.com

$ 349.00

Natural materials like organic cotton, latex, and wool are used in this cozy topper. You can choose between firm and soft ones as well for any size bed you have.

Best range of toppers

Mattress Toppers Saatva saatva.com

$ 195.00

This style has three materials to choose from — graphite, latex, and foam — so you can pick the one fit best for you. The graphite layer draws heat away from you, the latex one is super breathable, and the foam one provides support and evenly distributes weight.

Best Wool Topper

Climate Beneficial Wool Mattress Topper Coyuchi coyuchi.com

$ 348.00

Your bed is gonna feel so insulated and supported with a wool topper. Especially for colder months, it’ll keep you toasty without making you break a sweat.

Best Name Brand Topper

TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper with Washable Cover, Full Tempur-Pedic walmart.com

$ 439.99

If you want all of the sweet, sweet squishiness of a foam mattress without feeling hot and claustrophobic, a cooling topper is definitely for you. This 2.9-inch topper provides the support, softness, and motion prevention (raise your hand if you share a bed) as Tempur-Pedic’s fancy signature mattresses — but for a lot less money.

