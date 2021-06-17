16 Best Lingerie Sets on Amazon for All Sizes in 2021

courtesy

You’ve come to love Amazon for its selection of beauty products, leggings and sweats, and other viral TikTok items, but ICYMI, Amazon also carries lingerie — and not just any old underwear. Search through Amazon.com, and you’ll find really great quality pieces. They’ve earned pretty impressive ratings and are definitely worth checking out for your next bachelorette party, fun bridal shower, or any other time you need a good lingerie gift. Or hey, spoil yourself a little and pick out a negligee or matching set for yourself, too. Excited to check out the selection of undies? I knew you would be!

We know you’re a busy person, so to make shopping simpler for you, we’ve gathered the best of the best lingerie on Amazon for all body types, sizes, and style preferences and have compiled them in this convenient little shopping list below. (thank us later). From sweet chemises and babydolls to luxurious sets from the best lingerie brands and the best bras on Amazon, you’ll find something for everyone, here. So before you get scrolling, be sure to log in to that Prime account because you’re gonna want to snatch up all these pieces in your size asap.

1

This Stretchy Slip Dress

Floral Glow Lace & Mesh Slip Savage x Fenty amazon.com

$ 49.95

Turn to Savage x Fenty whenever you want cool, edgy lingerie in silhouettes, materials, and colors you won’t find everywhere else. For instance, this lilac little number that has stretch lace cups and a sheer mesh bottom to show the matching thong underneath.

two

This Strappy Set

Lennon Bra Black Bluebella amazon.com

$ 39.99

If you have a less is more approach to lingerie and prefer your bras to be barely there, you * must * check out this brand. It’s full of strategically placed elastic straps and clever lace appliques (like this set here) that keep you covered — but only just.

3

This Comfy Basic Leotard

Women’s Modern Tank Thong Bodysuit Good American amazon.com

$ 89.00

Good American might be known for its curve-hugging denim, but don’t pass up on the bodysuits (like this thong tank), bandeau bras, bralettes, boy shorts, thongs, and bikini panties. If you prefer comfy undies you can layer over fussy lingerie you’ll rarely wear, you need a suit like this.

4

This Frilly Four-Piece Set

Lingerie for Women 4 Piece Lingerie Set with Garter Belt and Stockings Aranmei amazon.com

$ 18.99

A bra, pair of panties, garter belt, and stockings for less than twenty bucks total ?! Yup, you read that right, but the price isn’t the only reason Amazon shoppers love this set. The cute bow details, heart cutouts, scalloped lace, and fit help, too.

5

This Dainty Bra and Panty Set

Women’s Microfibre Bra Iris & Lilly amazon.com

$ 22.50

Don’t sleep on this Amazon brand (unless it’s the sleepwear, in which case, you def should sleep on it) full of sweet special occasion sets like this one as well as basics for daily use.

6

This Nude Everyday Lingerie

The Classic Caramel Lace Wired Push Up Bra Nubian Skin amazon.com

$ 29.85

If you can never find your perfect color match, check out Nubian Skin, which offers lingerie in an inclusive range of sizes and skin tones. This wireless push-up bra with a lace motif and matching hipster panties are personal faves, but you can expect to find bras and underwear that offer varying amounts of coverage and support.

7

This Floral, Fitted Chemise

Embrace Lace Chemise

Let’s be honest, if you’re going to spend money on lingerie, you’ll want to wear it more than once, and Wacoal is always worth the price. This tight-fitting chemise hugs your curves without suffocating you, which means it’s one you’ll reach for over and over again.

8

This Longline Lace Bralette

Wire Free Comfort Support Lace Longline Bra PARFAIT amazon.com

$ 47.90

If you love the idea of ​​a bralette but prefer something a little more customizable for a snugger fit, check out the hook-and-eye closures in the back (there are six!), Wide band, and adjustable straps for added support. Functional lingerie for bigger busts is exactly what you can expect from Parfait.

9

This Lace Racerback Bra

Never Say Never Curvy Racie Racerback Bralette Cosabella amazon.com

$ 64.00

Think you’re too busty for a bralette? With all due respect, you’re wrong! This pull-on lace racerback specifically designed for curves will change your life and your opinion of wireless lounge bras. Pair it with the brand’s cult-favorite lace thongs, and you’re set.

10

This High-Waist Lingerie Set

Allover Lace Bralette And High Waisted Panty Set

Not about that low-rise life? Click through Amazon’s Mae brand to shop the high-waist styles like this, lacy bodysuits, and babydolls that’ll keep you cute, covered, and comfortable.

eleven

This Lace Chemise

Lingerie Lace Floral Babydoll Eyelash Chemise

It was hard to choose just which top-rated piece from this brand (so many best sellers!) To include on the list, but this low-cut lace chemise deserves some recognition for its unique cut and cute cap sleeves.

12

This Slinky Slip Dress

Satin Lace Chemise Sexy Babydoll Lingerie Nightie Halter Dress Sleepwear Nightgowns for Women Silk Nightdress PyroLuna amazon.com

$ 15.99

The asymmetric hemline paired with the satin fabric and lace detailing make this gown look much more expensive than 16 bucks. And that, my friends, is why it has 4.1 stars, 1.6k ratings, and lots of happy customers.

13

This Luxe Lingerie

Women’s Quarter Cup Bra Kiki De Montparnasse amazon.com

$ 275.00

Amazon doesn’t only carry inexpensive lingerie. You can also find swanky designer brands (like this one) that offer luxurious lingerie sets made from quality fabrics and materials. Shop this silk set and splurge on the garter belt, too, if you’re really feeling fancy.

14

This Stretchy Bodysuit

Sexy Eyelash Lace Bodysuit Ella Lust amazon.com

$ 18.88

This one-piece bodysuit offers so much support and structure that you’ll be shocked to find out it’s wireless and without clasps in the back. Comfortable lingerie that also looks good does exist!

fifteen

These Sultry Pajamas

Spaghetti Strap Lace Trim Bralette and Shorts Sleepwear Pajama Lingerie Set SOLY HUX amazon.com

$ 22.99

Although this lace tank and satin sleep shorts come as a set (a top-rated set BTW), you can also mix and match them with pieces you already own to suit your vibe.

16

This Lace Bodysuit

Sexy Eyelash Teddy Negligee Bodysuit

Lingerie is hard to shop for, but this one might just be a safe bet. With 4.4 stars and almost 15k positive ratings, you can almost be sure you’ll want to buy this lace bodysuit in all 23 shades.

Brooke Shunatona Brooke Shunatona is a contributing writer for Cosmopolitan.com.

