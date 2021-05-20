16 Best Dresses on Amazon 2021 – Top-Rated Amazon Dresses

Edward Berthelot

If you’re looking in your closet right now and notice that your dress selection is rather bleak, I feel you. 2020 was the year of sweatsuits and leggings, so that makes sense! But now, with the world slowly going back to normal — now that more and more people are getting vaxxed — dresses are A Thing ™ ️ again, and I know you’ll def need a few to zhuzh up your wardrobe.

As the one-stop shop’s personal hype person, I gotta say: Amazon’s fashion section won’t let you down with their dress selection. Yes, I know: The website is overflowing with lots of things, especially in this specific category. So, how do you even narrow it down? Well, that’s where I come in.

From flowy maxis to flirty minis, I did the heavy lifting for you by collecting the most fab dresses available right this second on Amazon. This way, you’ll have one, two, or even three, options ready to go that make you feel chic for whatever you’ll be doing and wherever you’re going! And a big perk about all of these picks (besides that clutch Prime shipping) is that they’ll be fashionable during any season. Ready, set, shop! Here, the best dresses on Amazon that I know you’ll practically be living in.

1

this strapless number

Sleeveless Strapless Ruffle Dress SAUKOLE amazon.com

$ 33.99

Twirl around in an easy-breezy ankle-skimming dress that’s equal parts comfy and stylish.

two

this one with cozy vibes written all over it

Quilted Scarf Print Dress In Saison amazon.com

$ 94.00

This stunning quilted dress is nap fashion at its finest.

3

this flowy maxi

Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

Guys, this affordable maxi is available in nine head-turning colorways, which means you need to pick up a few.

4

this tiered silhouette

Rose Dress Cinq a Sept amazon.com

$ 365.00

The classic camel color makes this romantic silhouette a little less prim. It’ll look incredible with both black and brown accessories, depending on what you prefer!

5

this floral option

Short Sleeve Ruffle Floral Dress KIRUNDO amazon.com

$ 28.99

You can never go wrong with a simple, chic floral print. Opt for this airy one that’ll look phenom with nude shoes and accessories.

6

this fresh pick

Bowknot Backless Lace Skater Dress

Imagine wearing this in the Amalfi Coast (or realistically, to your favorite Italian dinner spot) with layered gold jewelry.

7

this lightweight piece

Lisbon Tank Dress Cotton Citizen amazon.com

$ 185.00

Add to your cart ASAP if you need a dress you can slip on for any occasion. Dress her up with some pumps or down with sneaks.

8

this embroidered one

Hiwot Cascade Dress lemlem amazon.com

$ 425.00

You’ll feel light as a feather in this gauzy gorgeousness. Complete the look with a pair of slides and you’re good to go.

9

this standout midi

Midi Club Bodycon Dress Rela Bota amazon.com

$ 24.99

Style this midi with a bucket hat and platform sandals for a more laid-back vibe.

10

this sweet design

Sade Mini Dress Faithfull amazon.com

$ 179.00

This lil yellow number is smile-inducing, care to agree? You can wear it with some strappy sandals for the ultimate cool-girl look.

eleven

this green goddess

Tie Dye Long Slip Dress DANNIJO amazon.com

$ 189.99

Calling all tie-dye fans: Not only is this green design a dream, but you can rock it with any type of shoe to add a whimsical element or an edgy one.

12

this flirty look

Let’s Go to Paris Mini Dress Lost + Wander amazon.com

$ 107.90

Pretty in pink! Grab this fun mini if ​​you’re into ruffles and bright colors.

13

this gingham gem

Ruffle Sleeve Mini KIRUNDO amazon.com

$ 29.99

TBH, gingham is great for any season. Wear this during the summer months or bring it out with sleek knee-high boots in the fall.

14

this wanderlust beauty

Marquise Dress LOVESHACKFANCY amazon.com

$ 425.00

Um, how cute is this cottegecore number? It’ll be even more adorable with espadrilles and a vibrant shoulder bag.

fifteen

this plaid ensemble

Seersucker Check Dress, Orchid Bloom

Found: the perfect prairie dress for casual day dates. Picnic for two, anyone?

16

this sophisticated style

Santi Dress Plenty by Tracy Reese amazon.com

$ 53.71

A mixed pattern dress is a no-brainer if you’re heading back to the office this summer.

